Conservative Mallard Fillmore cartoon canceled by leftists









The popular cartoon Mallard Fillmore, created by Bruce Tinsley 27 years ago, was canceled by left-wing Gannett newspapers without warning. It’s described as unprecedented.

They canceled it over criticism of [demented] Joe Biden and transgenders participating in womens’ sports.

Tinsley said it’s unheard of. His syndicate never heard of anything like it.

THE CARTOONS THEY DIDN’T LIKE

The first cartoon depicts Biden musing, “For too long segregation sullied women’s sports…They were restricted to women! Thank goodness those dark days are over.”

The second has Biden saying, “I hear what you, the American people, want me to do…kill fossil fuel jobs…devalue Americans’ labor…and help more transgender athletes beat the *@!# out of biological females.”

Both ran on February 19-20. Tinsley spoke to half the country and if you don’t like it, don’t read it. But, no, Gannett has to ban it. That was the last vestige of conservatism in their newspapers.

Mr. Tinsley didn’t feel either cartoon was over-the-top.

Mallard Fillmore chronicles the exploits of a politically conservative duck who works as a reporter at a television station in Wshington, D.C.

The Left is thrilled. They say things like, “thank you, thank you,” or “What a joy to read I no longer have to start my day exposed to that mean-spirited so-called comic strip, Mallard Fillmore.” How stupid is the latter. She doesn’t know she can choose not to look at it.

King Features still syndicates the cartoon and we might see Mallard take on the cancel culture, aka Stalinism.

