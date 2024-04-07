‘Conservative’ John Fetterman News

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman sat down with The NY Post this week and sounded like a conservative. Is Body Snatcher real? Did his injury fix his progressive brain?

This is what went down.

Squatters have no rights.

He does not support “squatter’s rights.”

“Squatters have no rights,” Fetterman said, adding that the issue was one he often dealt with when he was mayor of working-class Braddock, Pa.

“How can you even pretend that this is anything other than you’re just breaking the law?”

“I am not woke,” he warned.

“We always tried to push back against that,” he said.

“It’s wild that if you go away on a long trip, for 30 days, and someone breaks into your home, and suddenly they have rights,” he sad. “This is crazy. Like if somebody stole your car, and then they held it for 30 days, then somehow you now have some rights?”

Prison for criminals.

“I have gone to police funerals,” Fetterman said. “If this individual is convicted, then he should spend the rest of his life in prison and never have an opportunity to get out.”

“If you have those kinds of established records, it doesn’t serve any greater goal to allow people that are offending, offending, offending and allow them to not be held accountable,” Fetterman said.

He supports Israel. Progressives don’t.

“We have to be very smart and aggressive on crime,” said Fetterman. He also believes Israel has a “right” and “imperative” to proceed with their invasion of Rafah.

He did a fabulous imitation of a woke progressive when he ran for office, but just in case you think he’s MAGA, he’s not. He is all in on dementia Joe as president.

Fetterman might still be okay with banning the 2nd amendment, but he seems concerned about illegal immigration even though his wife is or was an illegal alien. He has to make more progress to be a conservative, but he is making a lot more sense than he used to.

