Elon Musk Takes on Brazil Tyrants as They Head for Dictatorship

“We are lifting all restrictions. This judge has applied massive fines, threatened to arrest our employees, and cut off access to in Brazil…,” Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s X corporation announced that a Brazilian court had forced it to “block certain popular accounts in Brazil,” reports investigative journalist Michael Shellenberger.

Within an hour, X’s owner, Elon Musk, said X would defy the court’s order and lift all restrictions. “As a result,” said Musk, “we will probably lose all revenue in Brazil and have to shut down our office there. But principles matter more than profit.”

Brazil could shut down X at any moment.

This is the event they didn’t want anyone to see:

There was a huge anti-government protest in Brazil a few weeks ago. This hardly got any coverage, but it went viral on . This is why is Lula’s Public Enemy #1. pic.twitter.com/5f8hLH0nZ9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 7, 2024

This is only one event of many that suggests Brazil is going the way of Venezuela to a dictatorship. The US is also only months away from a similar ending.

Brazil is in the hands of a totalitarian Supreme Court Justice, Alexandre de Moraes. Elon Musk called for his resignation.

“Coming shortly, X will publish everything demanded by @Alexandre and how those requests violate Brazilian law,” Musk said. “This judge has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached. Shame @Alexandre, shame.”

BRAZIL IS ON THE BRINK I’m reporting to you from Brazil, where a dramatic series of events are underway. At 5:52 pm Eastern Time, today, April 6, 2024, X corporation, formerly known as Twitter, announced that a Brazilian court had forced it to “block certain popular accounts in… pic.twitter.com/GjdAgmkCBo — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) April 7, 2024

Lula da Silva, the President of Brazil, the man Biden fought for during the sketchy election, is an old-fashioned communist in league with the World Economic Forum, and a dictatorship is fine with him.

You might ask yourself why our administration was fully behind Lula and did whatever they could to harm former President Bolsonaro’s re-election campaign. They support the far-left in Israel, and our administration pretends Ukraine is a ‘democracy.’

The Tyrant

Alexandre de Moraes can either ban X or ignore it and telegraph his weakness. He will likely block X and let the world know Brazil does not have free speech.

As Shellenberger said, Brazilians have elections and the right to protest. It’s not over yet.

Brazil is a constitutional republic, the same as the US, but there are those who want to change that.

The leaders of Brazil claim that free speech doesn’t mean you can lie, which is a very slippery slope. Who gets to decide what is a lie?

They also claim the court decided it, not de Moraes, but he’s the boss, and that’s not a legitimate claim.

People may not like Donald Trump, but what choice do we have? The US is heading for tyranny under a president with dementia.

Brazil’s Darth Vader! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2024

