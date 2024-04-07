Huh? What? NOAA Graph Shows CO2 Is Not the Vilain

Since the 1970s, we’ve been told CO2 is the villain that causes most climate change. NOAA obliterated that with a graph.

Some men think they can do better than nature.

“The amount of CO2 in the atmosphere today is comparable to around 4.3 million years ago when sea level was about 75 ft higher than today, the average temp was 7 degrees F higher than in pre-industrial times, & large forests occupied areas of the Arctic that are now tundra,” NOAA reports.

So, there were no people, the sea level was higher, and there were forests on the now-frozen tundra.

We’ve been sold a bill of goods.

The amount of CO2 in the atmosphere is 0.04%, the amount due to humans is 0.0012%. This amount of CO2 will NEVER heat the Earth, EVER. According to the geological record, there is no relationship between CO2 levels and the Earth’s temperature, even when 15x today’s CO2 level: pic.twitter.com/Z9vMDpNlyv — Norm Kilpatric (@Normmron77) April 6, 2024

The Gore Farce

“On Aug. 4, 1997, Enron’s CEO Lay met with President Clinton and Vice President Gore in the White House to prepare a strategy for the upcoming U.N. Kyoto conference, pushing a global CO2 carbon trading market that both Gore and Enron coveted.

“An internal Enron memorandum at that time stated that Kyoto would “do more to promote Enron’s business than almost any other regulatory initiative outside the restructuring [of] the energy and natural gas industries in Europe and the United States.”

“Gore and his partner David Blood, the former chief of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, were poised to make windfall profits selling CO2 offsets as stakeholders in the Chicago Climate Exchange.

“Speaking before a 2007 Joint House Hearing of the Energy Science Committee, Gore told members, “As soon as carbon has a price, you’re going to see a wave [of investment] in it … There will be unchained investment.”

“Thanks to a 2010 Republican mid-term congressional House cleaning that didn’t occur.

“Instead, it was Enron that ultimately got capped, with its CEO Lay dying in prison.

“Gore has fared far better, having harvested lots of green for that hot air he continues to peddle … enough to heat his 20-room mansion (not including eight bathrooms) and pool that consumes more energy in a month than the average American household does in a year.

“Meanwhile, SO2, blamed for forest damage, and CO2, attributed to a looming climate disaster, are both natural plant fertilizers that make the world greener.

“This, as once again, costly emission-credit trading scams premised upon unsupportable crisis hyperbole benefit none of the rest of us.”

Read more about how this farce began at this link.

