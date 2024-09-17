Constitution Killer Kamala

Today is Constitution Day, the day we celebrate the signing of the United States Constitution on September 17, 1787, as explained here. Tragically, enemies of the Constitution are trying to kill it, and one of its greatest supporters, Donald Trump.

The great Chinese general and strategist Sun Tzu taught: “If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.” (The Art of War, p.11)

One of the first things that must be done to save our constitutional republic is to know our enemies. Failure to identify and understand enemies is ruinous. Mistakenly believing an enemy is a friend can lead to getting a knife in the back.

Most of those who voted for Democrats in 2020 did not think that they might be voting for enemies of the Constitution who would quickly move to eliminate free and fair elections (HR 1), freedom of speech and religion (HR 5), hundreds of thousands of jobs, and affordable energy. Most Biden/Harris supporters did not realize that they would quickly make disastrous decisions that would create a crisis at the border, cripple the economy, cause skyrocketing inflation, and undermine the Constitution.

Yet, the Biden/Harris administration quickly did all these ruinous things, and more. The speed of descent from freedom, peace, and prosperity toward oppression, misery, and conflict has been stunning. If the anti-freedom party can rig the 2024 election, their attempt to seize totalitarian control will be almost complete.

Sun Tzu said that the supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting. (p.8) The enemies of the Constitution seem to be tricking millions into voting for them while waging war against prosperity and freedom without firing a shot. In word and deed, they seem to be proceeding with plans to kill constitutional freedom and replace it with collective control.

In order to maintain the enormous power grabs they are orchestrating, the ruling radicals have attempted to disarm civilians, defund police, and even purge patriots from the military. Why do you suppose they are so anxious to disarm any citizen or oust any officer who might oppose them? Political philosopher John Locke gave us the answer:

For I have reason to conclude that he who would get me into his power without my consent would use me as he pleased when he had got me there, and destroy me too when he had a fancy to it [and] he who makes an attempt to enslave me thereby puts himself into a state of war with me. (John Locke, The Second Treatise of Government, chapter 3, paragraph 17)

Many of those who were conned into voting for constitution violators appear to be awakening to the fact that they have empowered their enemies—enemies who are in a state of war with the Constitution and those who uphold it.

Obama, Biden, and Harris have been chipping away at constitutional freedom and prosperity for years. Comrade Kamala and company plan to finish the job. They are already crushing free speech, free enterprise, and the rule of law. If they get more power, it’s 100% sure that they will double down and things will get worse, not better.

Potential Solution

Sun Tzu’s strategy works both ways. Devious enemies can be defeated by revealing who they are and what they are doing. Sun Tzu taught that all warfare is based on deception (p.2) and our constitutional enemies have been deceiving us for years. But now we can taste their political poison.

Surely, the best way to save “The Land of the Free” is for Americans to quickly unite in voting constitutional outlaws out of office. On the other hand, if too many vote for Constitution Killer Kamala, the chaos will continue, and we will learn much more than we want to know about the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Gene Van Shaar has spent a lifetime studying, teaching, and writing about freedom, faith, and family. Many of his posts, articles, and books are available via https://x.com/genevanshaar and https://genevanshaar.substack.com.