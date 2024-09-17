Larry Ellison: AI That Constantly Surveils Everyone to Make Sure They Behave

Business Insider reported on Thursday that Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, the second richest person in the world, shared his vision for an AI-powered surveillance future during a company financial meeting.

During an investor Q&A, Ellison described a world where artificial intelligence systems would constantly monitor citizens through an extensive network of cameras and drones, stating this would ensure both police and citizens don’t break the law.

“Citizens will be on their best behavior because we are constantly recording and reporting everything that’s going on,” Ellison said, describing what he sees as the benefits from automated oversight from AI and automated alerts for when crime takes place. “We’re going to have supervision,” he continued. “Every police officer is going to be supervised at all times, and if there’s a problem, AI will report the problem and report it to the appropriate person.”

So, is this control freak going to wire up the gangs? Is he going to wire himself up?

This is 1984.