Some of my family and friends are sick and tired of all the political wrangling. They don’t want to think or talk about anything political. I used to feel that way. Personally, I enjoyed team sports and outdoor adventures, and seldom said much about politics. Professionally, I taught college level religion classes.

I especially enjoyed teaching the New Testament gospels, Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. Since I’ve always loved truth and freedom, this is one of my favorite citations: “Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” (KJV John 8:31-32)

After ignoring politics for many years, I was shocked to see that some deceptive and power-hungry politicians were diminishing our liberty and prosperity. Once I realized that they were getting close to stealing much of what we hold dear, I knew that I had to get involved, and even risk my life in defense of truth and freedom.

Now, more than a hundred articles and books and a few thousand posts later, I can clearly see that the upcoming election will decide if we are going to have constitutional fulfillment or Marxist misery.

Since most folks don’t seem to be aware that we are about a month away from some national life and death decisions, please pay urgent attention to the following historical and current events context.

In 1775 there were two types of Americans. One group was known as King’s Men or Tories. The other group was known as Patriots or Whigs. The King’s Men were loyal to the King of England. The Patriots believed in American sovereignty.

The English king and British Empire exercised oppressive control over the American colonies. Specifically, the king maintained economic dominance with oppressive regulations and high taxes. When the Patriots resisted, the Crown attempted to force the population into submission.

Since the armed population exceeded the number of enforcers it quickly became clear that gun control measures would be required to maintain British tyranny. The Patriots correctly surmised that if they lost their firearms, they could easily be deprived of everything else. British attempts to confiscate munitions were primary causes of the first battles of the Revolutionary War.

Many are unaware that Harris/Walz and company are demanding taxes and controls that far exceed what the Crown was trying to impose in 1775. It’s shocking that most early Americans were willing to fight and die rather than submit to what many current Americans seem to be willing to vote away.

Consider these surprising parallels:

The King’s Men supported higher taxes and more government control, similar to current leftists.

The Patriots believed in lower taxes and less government control, similar to current MAGA patriots.

In 1775 many Americans were experiencing oppression and were willing to fight for freedom.

Many contemporary Americans are experiencing freedom and are willing to vote for oppression.

One year into the Revolutionary War the Patriots produced and committed themselves to the Declaration of Independence, which brought great clarity to their struggle and helped them win the war. The following parts of that document seem to be relevant to current political circumstances.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness…But when a long train of abuses and usurpations…evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security…[We therefore] solemnly publish and declare, That these united Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent…And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” (Declaration of Independence)

In the upcoming election, we have the opportunity to support patriots attempting to perpetuate a government founded on Life, Liberty, Freedom, and the pursuit of Happiness. We also have the option of voting for modern-day King’s Men (tyrants) who are already violating the Constitution in the following ways:

Suppression of free speech

Infringement upon the God-given rights of self-defense

Suppression of free enterprise and property rights

Failure to protect us from foreign and domestic enemies

Election interference and theft of sovereign power

If those attempting to violate constitutional freedoms and rights end up controlling the government, we will be forced into greater understanding and appreciation of founding fathers like Patrick Henry, who said: “Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!”

Those who hope to perpetuate personal and national independence must be willing to fight for and defend it. Sick and tired or not, we’re approaching our ultimate opportunity to preserve our constitutional republic with patriots Trump and Vance—or to sink deeper into an unconstitutional pit of despair with despots Harris and Walz.

© Copyright 2024 Gene Van Shaar

Gene Van Shaar has spent a lifetime studying, teaching, and writing about freedom, faith, and family. Many of his posts, articles, and books are available via https://x.com/genevanshaar and https://genevanshaar.substack.com.