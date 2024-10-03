Vance’s Debate Moderator’s Husband Is Closely Tied to Biden & Lincoln Project

Last night’s debate moderators worked against JD Vance at every opportunity. They harangued him over abortion. Margaret Brennan and Norah O’Donnell rudely interrupted him and cut him off whenever he was making a point. They fact-checked Vance several times, and the questions were all left-oriented.

CBS co-host Margaret Brennan is married to a Muslim, a former Marine, who Paul Sperry claims once risibly claimed: “Islam also played a large role in empowering women.” He also believes that democracy has its roots in Islam.

In his graduation dissertation, Yakub discussed why the principles of Islam support democratic ideals in his 2005 paper titled “The Islamic Roots of Democracy.”

He is a global advisor for Y2 Global Advisory, which he reportedly founded.

The real name of the anti-Trump husband of CBS debate moderator Margaret Brennan is Ali Iyad Yakub, a Muslim born to Syrian parents who wrote a 2005 paper for Miami University titled “The Islamic Roots of Democracy,” arguing Sharia law embodies “justice and tolerance.”

Brennan’s husband worked as a foreign policy adviser to Sen. Joe Biden in 2000 and 2001. In 2020, Yakub worked as a “strategic advisor” for the vicious anti-Trump Lincoln Project and donated to its PAC.

Paul Sperry said Yakub is pro-Sharia. We can’t confirm that.

No Republican should ever again agree to any of these corrupt debates. Although, after this next election, if Democrats win, Republicans won’t ever win another election. The Republican vote will be replaced by poor, uneducated newcomers who will owe their well-being to the Democrats.

Amazingly, JD Vance rose above the two shrieking women to win the debate. Jack Smith countered today by releasing a vicious, gossipy filing against Donald Trump.