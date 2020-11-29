Consulting firm to choose Joe’s cabinet, wants Pentagon contracts for Silicon Valley

Senile Joe probably won’t be in charge of picking his cabinet, if Politico is correct. If they’re not correct, someone besides Joe will. He hardly knows where he is and doesn’t know what he is saying most of the time.

The group will help staff Biden’s review teams for the Pentagon, the Treasury Department, the Council of Economic Advisers, and other agencies. And they are looking to get Pentagon contracts for Silicon Valley start-ups. Who knows what else.

It was only founded in 2017, and it’s secretive. Politico called it a “government-in-waiting.” The group – WestExec Advisors – looks like a group formed to take over in 2020.

It was founded in 2017 by Tony Blinken, President-elect Joe Biden’s choice for secretary of State, and Michèle Flournoy, a top contender for Defense secretary. And one of its former principals, Avril Haines, is Biden’s pick for national intelligence director.

Everyone there appears to be in line for top jobs, and they are former Obama staffers.

Their client’s list is secret.

They avoid becoming registered lobbyists or foreign agents by becoming strategic consultants. This way, they can keep their client’s names secret.

WestExec is loaded with other former top Democratic national security and foreign policy officials who raised money for the Biden campaign, have joined his transition team, or have served as unofficial advisers. Their firm has a couple of RINOs. They plan to give Pentagon contracts to Silicon Valley, the people censoring us and who are tight with China.

Five WestExec staffers are mostly veterans of the Obama administration. They are all government, deep state hacks who say they will allegedly restore trust in government. It doesn’t get much more Orwellian than that.