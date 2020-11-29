Breaking…Lin Wood gets order to stop wiping of GA machines then it’s REVERSED

A judge presiding over an election lawsuit in Georgia, Timothy Batten, on Nov. 29 ordered the state to cease and desist wiping or resetting its election machines.

“Defendants are ordered to maintain the status quo & are temporarily enjoined from wiping or resetting any voting machines in the State of Georgia until further order of the Court,” Judge Timothy Batten wrote in an emergency order issued Nov. 29.

Lin Wood made the announcement. Wood had a message from an election official that the machines would be wiped and reset on Monday, The Epoch Times reported.

A judge just reversed the order because the defendants claimed Georgia counties control the voting machines.

However, that’s incorrect, they are owned by the states.

What makes defendants so afraid?

Attorney Sidney Powell said that Dominion Voting Systems should be investigated over a lucrative Georgia contract that was awarded to them.

