Republican flips Iowa seat with only 6 votes! Nancy will be MAD!

Iowa Republican candidate Marianette Miller-Meeks won by only six votes. This is a flip. A retiring Democrat held the seat.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reported won by 6 votes despite a recount in Clinton County. The vote will go to a state canvassing board Monday to be certified, making Miller-Meeks the official winner.

In a statement, Hart’s campaign manager, Zach Meunier, did not say whether the campaign will file a legal challenge in the race, the closest House election in the nation. That would trigger a review by a judicial panel and cast continued uncertainty over the outcome.

“When we began this recount Rita Hart was down by 47 votes,” Meunier said. “As more ballots have been counted, the margin has narrowed dramatically and is now down to a mere 6 votes — making this the closest Congressional race in recent history, and one of the very closest in the last hundred years.

Tough, and poor Nancy. If they had only manufactured seven fake ballots, they would have kept the seat. Her allies tried everything to stop Dr. Miller-Meeks.

It is the honor of a lifetime to be elected to serve the people of eastern and southern Iowa. Iowans are tenacious, optimistic and hard working, and I will take those same attributes to Washington, D.C. #ia02 pic.twitter.com/WKkAuap5Qf — Dr. Miller-Meeks (@millermeeks) November 28, 2020

I have served my country in uniform. I have cared for my patients. I have led our public health department. I never give up. I never quit. And I will never quit fighting for you! Today, I humbly ask for your support! #ia02

pic.twitter.com/yGnCC1hSD7 — Dr. Miller-Meeks (@millermeeks) November 3, 2020