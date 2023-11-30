Consumer Reports: EVs Are the Least Reliable Vehicles

On average, electric vehicles have proved far less reliable than gasoline-powered cars, trucks, and SUVs. According to the latest survey by Consumer Reports, EVs from 2021 through 2023 encountered nearly 80% more problems than vehicles propelled by internal combustion engines.

Consumer Reports said EV owners most frequently reported troubles with battery and charging systems and flaws in how the vehicles’ body panels and interior parts fit together.

The senior director of auto testing said it’s growing pains.

Other concerns are higher costs, too few charging stations, and long charging times. Consumer Reports pointed out that the average sale price of an EV was over $61,000, or $12,000 more expensive than internal combustion models of the auto industry.

