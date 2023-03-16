Convenient Fire in the Guo Penthouse While the FBI Was There

Guo Wengui, also known as Ho Wan Kwok, an exiled Chinese billionaire with business ties to Steve Bannon, has been arrested on federal fraud charges out of New York. His penthouse suite went on fire within hours of the arrest. Initially, the media was vague, with some suggesting it raises suspicions about Guo. Conveniently and surprisingly, the fire broke out while the FBI was there!

There was significant destruction.

On ABC News, they reported, “Kwok is charged with lining his pockets with the money he stole, including buying himself, and his close relatives, a 50,000 square foot mansion, a $3.5 million Ferrari and even two $36,000 mattresses, and financing a $37 million luxury yacht,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said, convicting him before trial.

The SEC previously tried to find Kwok and Bannon guilty of securities fraud.

THE FRAUD COULD BE THE FBI

On Sid Rosenberg’s show this morning, Sid spoke with Trump lawyers, Boris Epshteyn and Joe Tacopina, who said Guo is being railroaded. He’s an anti-Chinese Communist Party activist, funding groups to combat CCP influence.

Guo founded two nonprofit orgs, namely, the Rule of Law Foundation and the Rule of Law Society. As part of that, he paid people like Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon for services.

The media is making a lot out of the fire in his penthouse, but it happened while the FBI was there. Did they want to burn something? Are they framing him? Curious minds want to know.

This is just all too convenient. ABC News AAron Katersky reported that “FBI agents were still inside Guo’s apartment at 12:02 p.m. when the fire began. That’s about six hours after Guo’s arrest. The FBI reported the fire to police. An investigation into the cause is now underway.”

So, now what are we to believe? It would be best to watch this case closely as it unfolds.

