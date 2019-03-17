‘Conveyor Belt’: Massive smuggling effort is speeding illegal immigrants to US

Washington Post reports that the Mexican cartels are making big money speeding illegal aliens to and across our southern border now that politicians have erased our borders.

Criminal organizations are using express buses to deliver Guatemalan migrant families to the U.S. border in a matter of days, making the journey faster, easier and safer, according to U.S. law enforcement reports and U.S. and Guatemalan officials.

The smugglers lure families with promises of a safe journey, along with assurances that by turning themselves into U.S. authorities they will be released into the country within days.

That’s true. They will be released in days.

Paying up to $7,000 per adult with a child, families are transported to staging areas at ranches and hotels in southern Mexico. From there, they are organized into bus groups and rushed north along Mexican highways. They are “stopping only for food, fuel and bathroom breaks,” according to the U.S. law enforcement documents.

The families love it and they get to turn the USA into the hellhole they left.

The busing system generates few reports of violence or mistreatment, U.S. officials say.

Within 72 hours of leaving the staging areas, the buses arrive at predetermined drop-off points within walking distance of the U.S. border. Migrant families are clustered into groups that have at times exceeded 300 adults and children, and they walk directly across the border, in some cases stepping over barriers in long, orderly lines. They then surrender to U.S. Border Patrol agents and initiate asylum claims.

Soon after, they are released into the interior.

Our agents become cartel helpers.

Secretary Nielsen wrote on Twitter, “apprehensions to date in our current fiscal year have surpassed ALL of Fiscal Year 2017 (303,916) – more than the individual populations of the cities of Pittsburgh, Newark, Buffalo, and Cincinnati.”

#CBP is confronting challenging new smuggling cycles, patterns & methods. A new phenomenon is large groups, mostly family units from Guatemala, traveling on buses through Mexico to the US border in much shorter smuggling cycles. More from @WashingtonPost: https://t.co/x6oLwFxObN — CBP (@CBP) March 16, 2019

This is all going on while Congress sits on their hands and criticizes the President for daring to say it’s an emergency. Gallup claims 5 million want to make the trip here in the next 12 months, and 24 million want to come at some time.

We are importing the culture from hell.