Cook County Approves Largest-Ever Free Money Program for People of Color

They’ve decided to go with the communist Universal Basic Income (UBI) for random people. The random people selected will get $500 a month for two years. This is the great leftist freebies giveaway.

It’s actually reparations for people of color.

It will amount to $42 million dollars. The free money program is the largest UBI ever. Cook County, Illinois must be flush with cash.

BOARD PRESIDENT DECIDED THEY NEED IT

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said she saw the need for a guaranteed income program during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We saw that low-income communities of color experienced the worst health and economic effects,” Preckwinkle said. “We believed then and we believe now those disparities were unacceptable.”

Michael Tubbs, the former mayor of Stockton [another disastrous city), joined Cook County officials. He thinks it will help people transition to jobs.

“I promise you that this is not just some pie-in-the-sky idea,” Tubbs said. “It’s rooted in evidence, in data.”

They would like to make this great giveaway permanent through the county’s [Marxist] equity fund.

“Make no mistake: We are interested in long-term solutions to the glaring issue of income inequality,” Preckwinkle said. “Our promise to Cook County residents is to make the program permanent in the years to come.”

Democrats have the worst possible solutions. Freebies don’t work, and it’s more wealth redistribution from a Marxist Democrat.

The officials expect to take applications in the fall. The first payments will hit residents’ pockets by year’s end.

