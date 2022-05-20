Another Biden First – Flying Formula to Indiana for Hungry Babies

Joe Biden has arranged for the first-ever shipments of food for hungry American babies from Switzerland. According to the White House, the Biden Regime approves the “First Operation Fly Formula Mission“.

The Department of Defense (DOD) is sourcing the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s request for Operation Fly Formula to transport Nestlé S.A. formula from Zurich, Switzerland to Plainfield, Indiana. The Swiss will feed our hungry babies.

He’s boasting of it.

Of course, he did nothing about this problem when it first became apparent in October of last year. Abbott Labs produces way too much of the formula in this country and the FDA shut them down in December. Abbott Labs said no contamination was found and has been ready to open for over a month. They couldn’t get the FDA on the phone. The FDA finally approved the opening, but it will take weeks to restock and hire enough staff.

However, we should be really proud of Biden for getting care packages – that we pay plenty for – from Switzerland. We’re artificially manipulated into a Third World country.

