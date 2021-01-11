Coordinated Dem-Big Tech-MSM attack on Parler — no one will work with them since Apple & Google oppose

You can see how corrupt our DoJ is when you hear this story and realize they aren’t doing a thing to stop this.

Parler CEO John Matze spoke to Maria Bartiromo by phone this morning on Sunday Morning Futures about the coordinated, vicious Democrat-MSM-Big Tech attack on freedom of speech.

It’s unbelievable how they all worked together to destroy him. He lost his lawyers, email providers, texting services, everything at once. No one wants to work with them because they are afraid of Apple and Google.

THEY EVEN LOST THEIR LAWYERS

“It’s devastating is what it is, and it’s an assault on everybody. I mean they, they all worked together to make sure, at the time, we would lose access to not only our apps, but they’re actually shutting all of our servers tonight. Off the internet. So they’ve made an attempt to not only kill the apps, but to actually destroy the entire company,” said Matze. “And it’s not just these three companies. Every vendor, from text message services, to email providers, to our lawyers, all ditched us too, on the same day. And they’re trying to falsely claim that we were somehow responsible for the events that occurred on the sixth.”

IT MIGHT DESTROY THEM

Matze says any company could go out of business under these conditions. They can’t even go to other vendors because they won’t work with them if Apple and Google don’t “approve.”

“This is absolutely extraordinary that you see this coordinated effort on the same day that the President is banned on Twitter, you’ve got Google and Instagram removing Parler, and now last night, late, Apple removes Parler as well,” said Baritoromo. “What are you going to do, John, can this put you out of business?”

“Oh, I mean it would put anybody out of business. I mean this, they could destroy anybody. If they did this to any app, any company, it would completely destroy them, he said. “And we’re going to try our best, you know, to get back online as quickly as possible.”

“But we’re having a lot of trouble because every vendor we talk to, says they won’t work with us. Because if Apple doesn’t approve and Google doesn’t approve, they won’t. They’ve given us no legitimate remedy.”

Short clip:

The full five minute plus clip:

