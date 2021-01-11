Officer Sicknick’s family wants people to stop making his death political & cause of death unknown

Officer Brian Sicknick died Wednesday night after being injured during the riot in the Capitol. It’s become a political flashpoint. According to ABC News, the family has had enough and asked that the public and the press stop making his passing political.

Authorities believe a medical condition drove his death.

They Don’t Even Know If He was Hit With a Fire Extinguisher

According to sources familiar with the matter, authorities believe a medical condition drove Sicknick’s death. They’re also investigating reports that he was attacked with a fire extinguisher or another item at the Capitol, sources said. So far, reports of an attack haven’t been confirmed, and authorities are hoping to locate a video or other imagery from the scene.

Stop Making It Political

Sicknick’s family said in a statement, “Many details regarding Wednesday’s events and the direct causes of Brian’s injuries remain unknown, and our family asks the public and the press to respect our wishes in not making Brian’s passing a political issue.”

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in a statement that the Department of Justice “will spare no resources in investigating and holding accountable those responsible.”

Pelosi Allegedly Cares About Officer Sicknick

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has ordered all flags at the Capitol to be flown at half-staff in Sicknick’s honor.

“On behalf of the House of Representatives, I send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after defending the Capitol complex and protecting those who serve and work here,” Pelosi said in a statement Friday.

“The perpetrators of Officer Sicknick’s death must be brought to justice,” Pelosi added. “The violent and deadly act of insurrection targeting the Capitol, our temple of American Democracy, and its workers was a profound tragedy and stain on our nation’s history.”

“The sacrifice of Officer Sicknick reminds us of our obligation to those we serve: to protect our country from all threats, foreign and domestic,” Pelosi said. “May it be a comfort to Officer Sicknick’s family that so many mourn with and pray for them at this sad time.”

Virginia Democratic Rep. Don Beyer is calling for Sicknick to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda.

“He made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting those trapped in the Capitol amid a violent assault on our democracy itself,” Beyer said in a statement Friday. “Like others before him who died in defense of the people’s representatives, he deserves to lie in state.”

And on and on it goes.

Officer Sicknick is a hero no matter how he died, but these politicians are phonies, and the family knows it.

I’m sick of hearing about ‘democracy.’ Democracy is nothing more than socialism. We need to care about our inherent rights and how we can keep them over the next two years or so.

