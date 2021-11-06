COP 26 Plans Massive Wealth Redistribution from Us to Them

















Governments and big investors announced new plans on Wednesday to commit trillions of dollars in the global transition to renewable energy and other so-called ‘green’ initiatives. A key focus was given to supporting developing countries and emerging markets through investments and by providing finance.

The elites are going to “rewire the entire global system” with trillions for alternative energy and sustainability bonds.

These people literally plan to control the world and just so you know, they don’t care about or want a middle class. This is the Great Reset, baby.

The minimum global tax will grow and it will be used to redistribute wealth, all pouring down on the middle class and the poor.

They will transform the entire economy including private enterprise. They demand all companies, including private prove their Marxist sustainability bona fides.

They will provide a framework.

In his address before a high-level U.N. meeting on inequality and prosperity, Vatican Archbishop Gallagher, obviously a Marxist, asserted that “fighting rampant inequality cannot be achieved without fiscal redistribution and increasing the progressiveness of income taxation schedules.”

“Better taxation can redistribute a portion of the rents accruing to big corporations and help build up tax bases, especially in developing countries,” he declared.

All of the global leaders at COP26 called the people who populate the planet “an existential threat to mankind.”

Joe Biden said: “This is the challenge of our collective lifetimes. The existential threat to human existence as we know it. And every day we delay, the cost of inaction increases. So let this be the moment that we answer history’s call”

Prince Charles called for a military approach, a war footing, and the assembly of multinational corporations united with politicians in dealing with the existential threat that people represent.

Our monarch abroad says:

NOW – Prince Charles claims a "vast military-style campaign" is required to marshal a "fundamental economic transition."pic.twitter.com/OA9LkSwfQ4 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 1, 2021

They will fly around in jets and eat meat while you get bugs or something.

Watch:

Forget owning your own house, your own car, even your own CLOTHES! This isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s currently happening NOW and it’s called “The Great Reset”. Listen to the latest episode of The Spillover with @JackPosobiec HERE: https://t.co/9uKZ8u7cku @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/XiJQthqpx5 — Alex Clark 🌴🌟🇺🇸💖 (@yoalexrapz) November 5, 2021

