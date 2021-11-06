Aaron Rogers Has COV & Levels His Critics With TRUTH!

















Aaron Rodgers will miss the Green Bay Packer’s contest vs the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. The quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and is forced to sit out the contest due to the NFL’s discriminatory policies against unvaccinated players.

Rodgers made an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” and explained his side of the story.

Now that he has COV, the lunatic drones are attacking him and mocking him in the media and on social media. That makes them useful idiots.

They claim he lied about being vaccinated and he said that is not true.

“First of all, I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers said. “During that time, it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t and what that meant … And at the time, my plan was to say that I had been immunized. It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie. It was the truth.”

“Not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something,” Rodgers said. “Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody.”

The WOKES want to cancel this amazing quarterback because he didn’t do as they say. Rogers is doubling down.

Watch for some real wisdom:

AARON RODGERS: “When Trump in 2020 was championing these vaccines, what did the left say? Don’t trust the vaccine. Don’t get the vaccine… What happened? Biden wins and everything flips. Shouldn’t that give you a little bit of pause?… Isn’t this about health, not politics?” pic.twitter.com/z2d9lnIiP5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 5, 2021

