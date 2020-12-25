Cop shot in the back in NYC where criminals are ‘coddled’

A police officer was shot in the back in Brooklyn on Thursday night, on Christmas Eve. He was saved by his protective vest, but a warning from the President of the city’s largest union should alarm residents.

THE STORY

The 27-year-old police officer was responding to a domestic dispute in Crown Heights just after 9 p.m. when the gunman opened fire, according to police sources.

The suspect, identified as William Moss, was on his way to his girlfriend’s house when he allegedly told her that he had a gun and was going to open fire when he got there, the sources said. Cops arrived at the residence after the girlfriend’s mother called 911.

The officers were talking to the younger woman when Moss arrived, shot the officer, and fled, according to the sources.

Officers pursued the suspect and arrested him.

The officer was wounded and rushed to Kings County Hospital. He will be okay. The woman Moss was going to kill is alive because of the brave police officers who came to her aid.

THE CRIMINAL CODDLING CULTURE

A culture that coddles — and emboldens — criminals led to the Christmas Eve shooting of an NYPD officer in Brooklyn, according to the head of the city’s largest police union. Patrick Lynch, the President of the Police Benevolent Association, warned that the city has encouraged this.

A culture that coddles — and emboldens — criminals led to the Christmas Eve shooting of an NYPD officer in Brooklyn, according to the head of the city’s largest police union.

“Why does a perp feel bold enough to shoot at a police officer? That’s the question we have to ask and we have to answer. There’s a number of reasons this is happening. Lack of support on the street, defunding the police, bail reform, lack of prosecution. That’s why this is happening,” Lynch said.

Watch:

🇺🇸 — BROOKLYN SHOOTING UPDATE: According to initial reports a 27 year old NYPD officer was shot in his back but luckily was saved by his bulletproof vest and did not penetrate his body. pic.twitter.com/R6UKoNlRqq — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) December 25, 2020

Police Officer Shot in Back (Crown Heights, Brooklyn) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppNYC https://t.co/vU9AVnh5Nx — Blue Lives Matter (@RetiredNYCPD) December 25, 2020