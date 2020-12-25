US Supreme Court to hear PA election case AFTER the INAUGURATION

President Trump’s legal team sent the Pennsylvania case to the U.S. Supreme Court and asked the higher court to set a date this week. In turn, the Court gave Pennsylvania a deadline of two days after Biden’s presidential inauguration to respond to a challenge to the outcome of the 2020 election.

“This means that by the time [Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy] Boockvar and the others the Trump campaign is seeking to take to the Supreme Court even respond to the petition, president-elect Joe Biden will already be sworn in,” Fox News wrote.

That is a clear indication of where they plan to go with the case.

President Trump held a lead of more than 700,000 votes in Pennsylvania shortly after the polls closed. Enormous dumps of ballots overnight were almost all for Biden and put him in the lead.

Secretary of State Boockvar has until January 22 to respond. At that point, the case can be thrown out as irrelevant.

STATES CAN WANTONLY BREAK THEIR OWN ELECTION LAWS

Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the petition follows a related Pennsylvania case in which Justice Samuel Alito and two other justices observed “the constitutionality of the [Pennsylvania] Supreme Court’s decision [extending the statutory deadline for receipt of mail ballots from 8 pm on election day to 5 pm three days later] … has national importance, and there is a strong likelihood that the State Supreme Court decision violates the Federal Constitution.'”

The US Supreme Court doesn’t care if each state breaks its own laws or they wouldn’t handle it this way.

The President’s team has evidence in the case, but no court will hear it.

For their part, Trump’s legal team plans to continue its investigation into the 2020 election beyond January 6th. “The American people deserve to know the truth… so we’re going to continue pursuing those efforts.”

With Joe Biden in the White House, socialism will have won. The first thing he will do is let the millions of needy Democrats pour in illegally across our borders.