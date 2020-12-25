Trump attorney responds to calls for Martial Law

Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to President Trump, on Wednesday evening dismissed calls for President Trump to impose martial law and hold a new presidential election.

Ellis was responding to a tweet from a professional wrestler who had tweeted that Trump needs “to call martial law & redo the whole presidential election!!!”

Fox News lied and wrote, Former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn essentially called for the same thing in a Newsmax appearance, telling Trump to “take military capabilities and place them in those states and basically rerun an election in each of those states.”

The truth is that former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn indicated it was an alternative in a Newsmax appearance. He said that Trump could “take military capabilities and place them in those states and basically rerun an election in each of those states.” However, General Flynn quickly added that he was not promoting that action.

Ellis responded to the wrestler, “It doesn’t work like that. We have a constitutional process for the Electoral College and remedies for corrupted elections. I totally understand Americans’ passion, but we have to uphold the law, not undermine it.”

