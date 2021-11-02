COP26, Where Corporate & Political Elite Plot Rescuing the Planet

















People who in their hearts and souls believe that global warming will destroy the planet in a decade don’t take 400 jets to discuss it. They make zoom calls.

The real problem for them is the ever-growing population of people — the peasants. Peasants have dared to become a middle class of people who consume too much. It is peasants and their improved lifestyles that are the problem. They, the elite, will solve it for us with The Great Reset. You will own nothing and be happy.

If our global corporate and political elite believe global population growth is an existential threat to all life, then eliminating some of that life — with humans on the top of the hit list — by various means is a natural outcome of their beliefs. We must stop eating meat, abort our babies, freeze in the winter and overheat in the summer, and take the drugs as they demand. Why the drugs? Do they really care if people die? In their heart and soul, do they care?

They describe Glasgow, where COP26 is taking place, as the city “trying to save the world.”

“America’s climate envoy, John Kerry, has described the UN conference in Glasgow as the “last best hope for the world to get its act together,” BBC writes.

There is no amount of hyperbole too extreme for the elites who want you to capitulate in your own destruction with energy that doesn’t work, diets free of meat, and a regressive, more primitive lifestyle while they flit around in enormously polluting modes of transportation, from mansion to mansion.

From Joe Biden to Boris Johnson to Emmanuel Macron, the peasants and their consumerism are the “existential threat to mankind.” The only solution is for those living in rich countries to give until it hurts to those in poor countries (run by collectivist thugs) who cannot control the growth of their populations.

They actually mean only the US should give. They won’t give much, if at all.

Boris Johnson warns of “DOOMSDAY.”

Joe Biden said in his remarks to the COP26, “This is the challenge of our collective lifetimes. The existential threat to human existence as we know it. And every day we delay, the cost of inaction increases. So let this be the moment that we answer history’s call.”

This is the man who can hardly string a sentence together or stay alert during his most important collectivist meeting.

Prince Charles called for a military approach, a war footing of government uniting with corporations to deal with people who must be stopped.

Watch the future monarch and hardened collectivist talk about how our time is running out:

Nazi globalist Klaus Schwab, the voice of the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset, claims unless everyone is vaccinated, nobody will be safe. While he says that most convincingly, he is not following the science. The vaccine is equivalent to a mere flu shot and it neither protects a vaccinated individual from COV, a constantly mutating virus, nor does it keep the vaccinated from spreading it. In fact, the vaccine efficacy only lasts for 2 to 10 months.

We are guinea pigs in their quest for the perfect vaccine. When they train the world’s people to inject their vaccine, will it be used for nefarious purposes? What is the next step if they don’t reach their goals? Will forced inoculations devolve into a path to something far more insidious?

The Conservative Treehouse thinks they will use the forced inoculations of the world’s population to decrease lifespans. Is that fantastical? Please let us know what you think. The CTH is not a conspiracy site and they are using data to come to that theory.

Watch the Nazi:

Related















