Meet The Experts Telling You to Vaccinate Your Child

The COVID-19 vaccine is being wildly rushed, especially to our children, and there are no long-term studies. One of the FDA experts on the panel who made the decision to recommend vaccinating your child is Dr. Rubin.

“We’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it,” Dr. Eric Rubin said before the vote. “That’s how we found out about rare complications of other vaccines like coronavirus vaccine. And I do think we should vote to approve it.”

Dr. Rubin is important. He is an associate physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital who specializes in infectious diseases. The doctor is also editor-in-chief of the prestigious medical magazine, The New England Journal of Medicine, as well as an advisor on the FDA’s vaccine advisory panel.

One congressman questioned that statement.

The only physician serving in the House remarked that Rubin’s comment is “literally the most dangerous statement” he ever heard in medicine. “How’s that going to sit with the average mom, the average parent that cares about their child?” asked Representative Greg Murphy (R-N.C.) on NTD’s Capitol Report. “That they want their child experimented on?”

THE ROGUES’ GALLERY OF BUREAUCRATIC PHARMA PALS

Dr. Arnold Monto (asmonto@umich.edu) is professor of public health and epidemiology at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Monto has been acting chair for VRBPAC’s COVID-19 vaccine deliberations since October 2020. Previously, he was a four-year VRBPAC member (through January 2020).

Monto was a key player in pandemic planning and response for many decades, including during past headline-grabbing pandemics (real or invented) such as the 1968 Hong Kong influenza, bird flu, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

Monto is a key proponent of the unproven theory that schoolchildren must be vaccinated to achieve “herd immunity.”

Steven Pergam, M.D., MPH (spergam@fredhutch.org) is medical director of Seattle Cancer Care Alliance and became a core member of VRBPAC in early 2020.

Pergam has received grant support from NIAID. His disclosures also include “grant support from Global Life Technologies and participation in research trials with Chimerix, Merck and Sanofi-Aventis” as well as Optimer/Cubist Pharmaceuticals.

Open Payments lists nearly $126,000 in research payments from Merck between 2014 and 2016.

Stanley Perlman, M.D., Ph.D. (stanley-perlman@uiowa.edu) is professor of pediatrics, microbiology and immunology at the University of Iowa.

Perlman has received funding from NIAID and has filed patents related to “protection against coronavirus infection.”

Last November, Perlman gained professional mileage from his VRBPAC participation, garnering a puff piece in a University of Iowa newsletter about his role “advising the federal government” on COVID vaccine authorizations.

Dr. Jay Portnoy (jportnoy@cmh.edu) is a professor of pediatrics and an immunologist at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, where he has held positions since 1985.

Portney is billed as the “consumer representative” on VRBPAC, but Open Payments suggests he is far more beholden to the pharmaceutical industry. Since 2014, he has received roughly $111,000 (229 different payments) in “general payments” from pharma, and another $100,000 or so in “research payments” and “associated research funding.”

A wide range of companies have issued general payments, including Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals (46%), Phadia, Mylan Specialty, Novartis, Alk-Abello, BioCryst, Teva, Sanofi, Genentech and AstraZeneca. Merck and Aimmune Therapeutics provided the research funding.

Eric Rubin, M.D., Ph.D. (erubin@nejm.org) has been editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) since September 2019, as well as a physician holding positions at Harvard and Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Last June, Rubin signaled his predisposition in favor of authorizing experimental pediatric COVID vaccination, stating, “This isn’t a blank slate, we’re not going in with a new vaccine to kids, we’re going in with a gigantic base of experience now in adults, and that experience has suggested that there may be rare side effects.”

He added, “I would just like to have the ability to use this vaccine if we need it,” disingenuously stating “[Just] because we give an EUA to the vaccine doesn’t mean we have to use it.”

By Oct. 26, Rubin was characterizing the VRBPAC decision as “a much tougher call than we thought coming into it,” alluding to a side effect (myocarditis) “that we can’t measure yet.”

Rubin serves on several boards focused on drug development, including the Global Alliance for TB Drug Development, the Structure-Guided Drug Development Consortium and the Sub-Saharan African Network for TB/HIV Research Excellence.

Dr. Mark Sawyer (mhsawyer@ucsd.edu) is professor of clinical pediatrics and director of UC San Diego’s pediatrics residency program, as well as medical director of the UC San Diego Immunization partnership.

Sawyer sits on California’s COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup and is a past member of ACIP and the AAP’s Committee on Infectious Diseases.

Sawyer is also one of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society’s liaisons to ACIP.

In 2014, Sawyer donated to the political campaign of corrupt, pharma-sponsored Richard Pan, the doctor/senator who spearheaded the regressive legislation that has eliminated virtually all vaccine exemptions in the state of California.

Melinda Wharton, M.D., MPH (mew2@cdc.gov), the second CDC member of VRBPAC, is director of the Immunization Services Division in the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Wharton’s entrée into CDC was as an EIS officer in the mid-1980s, followed by “positions of increasing responsibility” in CDC’s immunization program through the present day.

Wharton has served as ACIP’s executive secretary.

In a 2010 publication, Wharton “urge[d] school nurses to promote pre-teen vaccines.” She also has actively participated in efforts to get more young teens to take the dangerous HPV vaccine.

The abstainer Michael Kurilla, M.D., Ph.D. (michael.kurilla@nih.gov) is director of NIH’s Division of Clinical Innovation in the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS). He has served on VRBPAC since summer 2018.

Kurilla, who has a “top secret/sensitive compartmented information” (TS/SCI) security clearance from the U.S. government, has had a career that is a “par excellence” illustration of the revolving door between government, industry and academia.

Before directing NIH’s Division of Clinical Innovation, Kurilla worked in the NIAID Office of Biodefense Research Affairs, as well as at Wyeth and Dupont Pharma and the University of Virginia.

Dr. Paula Annunziato (paula.annunziato@merck.com) is Merck’s vice president for clinical research and is the current non-voting pharmaceutical industry representative on VRBPAC. Annunziato has spent the bulk of her career (2002–present) at Merck, where she has led Product Development Teams for Gardasil and Zostavax as well as spearheading development of other pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

IN CONCLUSION

According to RFK Jr’s CHD, 17 Pharma henchmen unanimously decided that your children, ages 5-11, must be vaccinated. The 17 individuals — including an “acting” committee chair and 11 voting members who were temporary rather than core VRBPAC members.

The conflicts of interest and financial entanglements with vaccine companies are a rogues’ gallery of corruption.

As CHD points out, each one is “thoroughly beholden to pharmaceutical, military, philanthropic and academic paymasters, with stock options, grants, patents and prestige clearly ranking well ahead of children’s safety.” But only one declared their conflicts of interest.

“The Biden administration’s Oct. 20 release of a detailed pediatric vaccination plan, the administration’s pre-purchase of 65 million Pfizer pediatric doses and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) advance issuance of guidelines for vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds are all clear signals that VRBPAC’s “deliberations” and vote were a sham — with the outcome predetermined,” CHD writes.

That is exactly what they did — bow to the mandate.

Top-down directives and money took precedence over 140,000 comments, almost all of which were against the vaccine for children who don’t need it, don’t spread it, and can contract Bell’s Palsy, stroke, thrombotic events, and heart disease. Do we know if it will affect reproduction?

CHD continues: “Two of VRBPAC’s “yes” votes came from CDC officials — hardly a disinterested or independent contingent. Most of the others who voted “yes,” including the 11 temporary voting members and acting chair, are affiliated with leading schools of medicine and public health heavily reliant on government grants and funding from entities like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. (The Gates Foundation is a “major funder of universities” and gives two-thirds of those funds to U.S. institutions).”

One National Institutes of Health (NIH) division director abstained, citing “limited safety and efficacy data.” The VRBPAC meeting also included one non-voting pharmaceutical industry representative from Merck.

This is who is deciding for you. California is biting at the bit to mandate this for every school child. Others might follow.

CHD explains how you can shun these tyrannical experts on this link at the end of the article.

