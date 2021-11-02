Joe Biden Falls Asleep on His Most Important Conference

















President Biden appeared to doze off Monday while not listening to a speech at the U.N. climate conference. That drew the attention of Donald Trump who dubbed him “Sleepy Joe.”

Former President Trump commented on Mr. Biden after a video circulated showing the president closing his eyes as he sat through opening remarks at the U.N. Conference of the Parties, better known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland.

“Biden went to Europe saying Global Warming is his highest priority, and then promptly fell asleep, for all the world to see, at the Conference itself. Nobody that has true enthusiasm and belief in a subject will ever fall asleep!” said Mr. Trump in a statement.

We can’t beat that statement, says it all.

Mr. Biden opened his eyes after another man, presumably an aide, approached and began talking to him.

Sleepy Joe:

Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 opening speeches pic.twitter.com/az8NZTWanI — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) November 1, 2021

