COP28 Calls for a Technocracy & Phase Out of Fossil Fuels

“It’s going to happen whether you like it or not.” ~ Marxist UN secretary-general Antonio Gutierres,

The UN COP 28 climate summit has a deal to “phase out” fossil fuels. In other words, They made a deal demanding that we begin to transition away from fossil fuels immediately. There are loopholes in the deal that will allow China and other countries to continue as they are. China is the world’s biggest polluter.

These unelected, non-scientists are calling for no energy while China ignores the UN prescriptions. This is The Great Reset.

They are calling for a Technocracy.

The term “phasing out” leaves nations wiggle room, but the United States under Joe Biden’s handlers will not wiggle out. They already made it clear that we will not wiggle out. Others will wiggle.

Cop 28 President Al Jaber, who said there was “no science behind this” just two weeks ago, has changed his mind. He said the summit should be proud of our historic achievements.

[Does anyone really believe that Saudi Arabia is going to give up their fossil fuels?]

The agreement includes declarations on agriculture, food, and health. That means restrictions on farming and the eventual elimination of dairy and meat.

According to Chris Coons, the US will move forward even if Donald Trump wins. He said they can’t be stopped. They are bribing red states with billions to hook them on failed alternative energy.

The UN will tell us what we must do. They will prescribe the policies.

They are calling for a Technocracy, the end of self-government and rule by technocrats.

I questioned Sen. @ChrisCoons about the U.S. gov’s relentless push for #ClimateAction at #COP28 when only 1/3 of Americans are willing to raise their electric bill by $1 to help combat climate action. His response was alarming. I cover all this and more on The Sentinel Report. pic.twitter.com/vFRRMw8B3c — Alex Newman (@ALEXNEWMAN_JOU) December 12, 2023

Bill Gates—who attended and believes the world is vastly overpopulated—suggests the use of gene sequencing, AI, and satellite data to make crops “climate resilient,” to “improve the lives of over 500 million farmers”.

All of this covers his investments and makes him even richer.

Speaking at the UN’s COP28 climate summit, Bill Gates—who believes the world is vastly overpopulated—suggests the use of gene sequencing, AI and satellite data to make crops “climate resilient”, in order to “improve the lives of over 500 million farmers”. “We really owe it to… pic.twitter.com/oJIhWSN32W — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) December 12, 2023

The UAE Presidency said on social media, “With an unprecedented reference to transitioning away from all fossil fuels, the UAE consensus is delivering a paradigm shift that has the potential to redefine our economies.”

It should be noted that the US’s wealth comes mainly from coal, oil, and gas energy sources.

Watch:

COP28 -It is so important to understand Oil & Gas cannot be phased out any time soon, without humanity reverting to living in Stone Age conditions. Every area of life on earth is made from or supported by these fuels. And today we have no viable alternatives. That’s just a… pic.twitter.com/ka2g3jSEIa — Elander & the News (@ElanderNews) December 13, 2023

The UAE published the proposal on Wednesday calling for “transitioning away from all fossil fuels in energy systems in a just, orderly, and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade so as to achieve net zero by 2050 and keeping with the science.”

In case you’re confused about what this means to the United States, it will destroy our economy and the economies of the West who abide by it. China and India will be allowed to continue as is.

The delegate from Paraguay sees the agreement as “auspicious,” but points out that we “need to see a big increase in climate financing.”

They are demanding commitments by the fossil fuel industry, and oil and gas companies, in particular, to align activities with the Paris Agreement, starting with cutting methane emissions from operations by 75%. The IEA said that is one necessary criterion.

The US is the country that seems ready to do it as insane as it is.

Another criterion is to establish large-scale financing mechanisms to triple clean energy investment in emerging and developing economies.

[Where do you think that money will come from? It will come from the deeply-in-debt United States and, to a small degree, Europe.]

The deal also calls for tripling the use of renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency. The US is deeply in debt as we do this.

This is the suicidal path that Joe Biden, Al Gore, John, Kerry, and all the rest of the president’s men have set us on.

As a point of fact, there is no proof that fossil fuels are warming the planet – none.

As we reported yesterday and for several days, the US has agreed to shut down all coal beginning now. They will also pass highly restrictive regulations around methane, which will end natural gas, the alleged transition fuel.

The US will lose 60% of its electric energy beginning now, with an end date of about 2035.

The COP 28, aka CON 28, is a Super Bowl of virtue signaling, but it’s doing serious damage thanks to the policies of the White House. They are phasing out fossil fuels, which currently provide nearly 80% of US energy. They are making our country less secure, and by the time Americans notice, it will be too late.

Electric prices have already increased 24% under Joe Biden. They declined under President Trump.

The president of COP 28, Al Jaber said two weeks ago, “There is no science out there, or no scenario out there, that says the phase-out of fossil fuel is what’s going to achieve 1.5. He said he anticipated a sober and mature conversation, not an alarmist one. He changed his mind. The agreement will destroy the main target – the United States

Biden’s White House has embraced extreme climate alarmism.

These people who flew on private jets and ate beef are ordering us to give up our source of wealth, comfort, and security.

The deal, which also calls for tripling the use of renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency, marked a milestone for the summit that’s been debating the issue for nearly 30 years.

America hater UN secretary-general Antonio Gutierres said, “It’s going to happen whether you like it or not.”

COP 28

The current global population is nowhere close to obtaining NetZero without descending into the Stone Age

Make it make sense without telling me the ONLY way it works is with mass depopulation of the planet:

Less farming and meat production

Less travel (movement)… pic.twitter.com/QhqSthTO0W — RoamingRN (@roaming_rn) December 13, 2023

As Marc Morano of Climate Depot said, “Hug Your Children.”

