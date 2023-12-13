Poll: 1 in 5 Mail-in Voters Admitted to Casting Illegal Ballots

One in five voters who cast mail-in ballots during the November 2020 election admit to committing voter fraud, according to a new poll by The Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports.

The poll of 1,085 likely voters released on Tuesday, which was conducted from November 30 to December 6, asked, “During the 2020 election, did you fill out a ballot, in part or in full, on behalf of a friend or family member, such as a spouse or child?”

A total of 21% of respondents who said they had cast mail-in ballots answered ‘yes.’

That is prohibited.

Seventeen percent of mail-in voters admitted they voted in a state where they “were no longer a permanent resident.”

Seventeen percent also said they signed a “ballot or ballot envelope on behalf of a friend or family member.”

That’s illegal, also.

Ten percent, including non-mail-in voters, said they know of someone who cast a ballot in a state that is not his/her residence.

Eight percent were offered pay to vote for someone.

More than 43% of voters in 2020 cast their ballots by mail, a historical record.

Something needs to be done before the election, but can we trust out ‘leaders’ to do it?

