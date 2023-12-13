Are Globalist Planning to Send UK & US Soldiers to Ukraine?

The EU is trying to establish a Permanent Structured Cooperation agreement or PESCO with the UK. It would be used to pull the UK right back into the EU through military “cooperation.” But it’s worse than that. All the British military and armaments would be under the leadership of the EU alone, specifically Germany and its friends in Brussels. The UK would no longer have any say over its military.

Is this a sign that British and US soldiers are preparing to send soldiers to Ukraine? It’s one question that comes out of this discussion.

Jim Ferguson is a former parliamentary candidate, businessman, and entrepreneur based in the UK who has warned against it. He appeared on Redacted to explain.

He told the host that Ursula von der Leyen is masterminding a way to bring the UK into it to build an army that could then draw soldiers into a land war against Russia or whoever else.

“First of all,” Mr. Ferguson began, “I think it’s important to point out the disaster that the Ukraine war against Russia has been. I mean, we’ve seen about between 600 and 700,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed in this pointless war, and it’s not for the reasons they’ve been stating. There’s a lot of money laundering going on. There’s a lot of other things that are happening there. What’s concerning me here is that Ursula von der Leyen is looking at subsuming all of the militaries within the European Union member states. She’s wanting absolute control over all of them.

“It’s not correct to call it an EU army. It is a defense union, and I’ll explain what [PESCO] means in a minute because it’s not what people think. It is, however, what’s really important here… what they’re going to want to do – and this will encompass British nuclear deterrence – so effectively Germans, von der Leyen, and her friends in Germany and Brussels will be in charge of Britain’s Nuclear Trident fleet along with the British military, the British Army, the Royal Air Force, the Royal Navy.

“But it gets a lot worse than that because they also want the security apparatus. Now, collectively, that’s known as the Secret Intelligence Service or the SSIS, but that encompasses our internal security services … and our foreign intelligence services being MI-6. But it also encompasses GCHQ in Cheltenham, which is a worldwide global listening post that deals with highly sensitive communications. Now, that also will go on to frontline policing, so it’s not going to stop there.

“It will actually go on to policing and command structures there as well an incredible … this will also go into the industry with a single point command in and control overseen by Brussels.

Numerous people have been warning about this.

“Sir Richard Dearlove, the former head of MI-6, is quoted as saying, Placing any significant equities in Brussels would be a huge mistake. He’s one of the most respected former heads of MI-6 I think the country has ever had. He was a true patriot and incredibly intelligent man and he understands deeply the risks involved.

“I mean, it goes back to even 1984 when Margaret Thatcher was in charge. They tried to do it then with her. She was having none of it, but when Tony Blair got into power, followed by the likes of Theresa May, Richie Sinnick, backed up by Jeremy Hunt, we are now witnessing potentially a major sellout of our British military capability, but also the British people.”

The host asked if politicians know what is going on but are doing it anyway.

Ferguson said some conservative MPs are being molly-coddled and tempted to go along. They thought they were going to get defense contracts.

Ferguson explained, “That’s not going to happen because Ursula von der Leyen has stated that there will be one single EU-appointed defense contractor that will be chosen by Brussels, and it’s the contractor for the whole arrangement. In other words, every bullet, every bomb, every utility, artillery, and tank that is going to be manufactured by the single defense contractor will be chosen by Brussels. The UK will have no say in it, and she’s gone on to say that there will be no negotiation.”

There will also be tax implications, meaning the UK people would be taxed for it. All the control standards could be transferred to this massive, monolithic ruling organization.

“There will be no veto in defense and security,” von der Leyen said. They want the UK’s entire military apparatus. They could send the UK military to Ukraine, and they could call up all soldiers and order conscription. They could send all the Brits to the Russian meat grinder.

The people running this are globalists and are only loyal to their globalist masters, Ferguson says.

There is no resistance to handing all authority over to globalists. The leaders are all globalists in Britain. It has terrible implications for the USA. It would have a domino effect.

Ukraine has lost so many soldiers that they are looking to conscripting women. [The average age of a soldier fighting in Ukraine is 43. It was 35 when the war began. Soon, they will have 50 and 60 year olds.]

Remember your history. All this power in the hands of Germany does not sit well with Mr. Ferguson. They caused two world wars and should never have that power again.

[Let’s be clear. It’s not to save Ukraine’s democracy – it’s a dictatorship. It’s not to save their borders. Globalists want open borders.]

