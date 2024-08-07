Cori Bush Is Threatening Us

Responding to her massive defeat last night, Cori Bush has resorted to threatening us. As if she wasn’t already a radicalized, hate-filled communist, she said, “All they did was radicalize me, and now they need to be afraid!”

She didn’t say what she would do and to whom, but we can guess. She hates Jews, Israel, white people, police, and America. She was involved in Ferguson and supported Michael Brown, who robbed a store, roughed up the clerk, beat on a cop, and tried to steal the officer’s gun. He died charging the officer. This is her hero. I know that’s how it went down because of videos. One video erased from the Internet came from a black man observing the events as they happened. You can hear the man filming say the fool [Brown] was charging the officer. He couldn’t understand why Brown was doing it.

Bush would love to start a race war. Ignore her. She’s an outlier. Don’t let them divide us along racial lines.

One less commie Squad member. Keep it going. We need to get the anti-American troublemakers Ilhan and Rashida out of Congress next.

Cori Bush on her humiliating loss last night: “All they did was radicalize me and now they need to be afraid!” Once a thug, always a thug. pic.twitter.com/txiLpU0h3V — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) August 7, 2024