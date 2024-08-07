Brits Cannot Repost Protests, Riots, Anything Authorities Dislike

The Director of Public Prosecutions of England and Wales described the horrendous situation the British people are in right now. They have lost all rights to free speech when it counts most.

According to the Director, “The incitement to racial hatred involves publishing or distributing material, which is insulting or abusive, which is intended to or likely to start racial hatred. So, if you retweet that, then you’re republishing that, and then potentially, you’re committing that offense.

“And we do have dedicated police officers who are scouring social media. Their job is to look for this material and then follow up with identification arrests and so forth. So, it’s really, really serious. People might think they’re not doing anything harmful. They are and the consequences will be visited upon them.”

The real consequences are the end of the once-great nation. They’re falling like Dominoes in Europe.

Watch this authoritarian:

Starmer, Another Authoritarian

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer just keeps getting worse, as is his inept handling of the riots by the white middle class in the UK. People have advised him to treat them like the J6 people were treated in the United States, and he appears to be doing it.

When radical newcomers riot or commit crimes, the treatment is far less severe than it is for the native population. The citizens see this and can’t even speak out against it. Instead of trying to calm the situation, he’s taking sides. He’s allowing the Muslim Patrol to go after the rioters while wielding weapons.

I’m not condoning riots. However, the officials let swarms of unvetted people come from around the world to live off the citizens while refusing to assimilate. The newcomers don’t have the same values as the UK, and that’s a recipe for the total destruction of the empire.

This is not a critique of Muslims, but they have to be vetted and let in slowly so they can assimilate.

Starmer’s speeches are communistic and dystopian. Orwell would be impressed, and he’d have to write another book, a much more dystopian book.

Starmer’s Latest

“Over 400 people have been arrested a charged online activity before the end of this week,” Starmer bragged. “That should send a very powerful message to anybody involved directly or online to be dealt with within a week, but nobody should be involved in this disorder.”

He’s arresting people for venting on social media. In the U.S., many of the J6 and other right-wing political opponents of the administration found their online posts used as evidence against them. This is not how the justice system works, and it shouldn’t be allowed. You are no longer a free nation if you can’t criticize the administration.

In the U.S., anarchists and communists use social media to launch riots they call protests. Somehow, that’s barely addressed.

If you can’t speak out or even vent, then violence follows, and it’s all over a planned invasion by the unhinged left.

Too many people fall for the BS like the man in the next clip is dishing out. He sounds good in the video, but look at what he really means in the other two clips.

