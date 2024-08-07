Tim Walz Calls for Censorship of ‘Misinformation” for the Democracy

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz opposes the First Amendment and favors government overseers deciding what can or cannot be said.

“I think we need to push back on this,” said Walz. “There’s no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech, especially around our democracy,” says communist Tim Walz.

Why are these communists all so dumb but cagey and streetwise?

Mike Davis responded:

“Wow. With this mindset, @Tim_Walz is a grave danger to Americans’ God-given rights. Tim Walz doesn’t believe “misinformation” is protected, “especially around our democracy.” This is precisely why the Founders’ insisted on the First Amendment. Tim Walz is dangerously dumb.”

Glenn Greenwald noted that most Democrats want the government to censor speech.

That is a terrible idea. In fact, the government is already doing it stealthily. For instance, they donate to Newsguard and the Global Disinformation Index, to name two.

Wow. With this mindset, @Tim_Walz is a grave danger to Americans’ God-given rights. Tim Walz doesn’t believe “misinformation” is protected, “especially around our democracy.” This is precisely why the Founders’ insisted on the First Amendment. Tim Walz is dangerously dumb. https://t.co/DHw2WsvpWi — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) August 7, 2024

A similar type of censorship is going on in the UK.

UK Facebook Crime

Here’s more information about the Soviet UK. This man was arrested for a Facebook crime. Under The Communications Act 2003, “electronic communications which are grossly offensive or indecent, obscene or menacing, or false, for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another.”

Granted, we don’t know what he said, but this seems over the top.

Arrested for making comments on Facebook! Is this Britain or the Soviet Union? Is this accurate @CommunityNotes? https://t.co/ov7lKEUl2C — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2024