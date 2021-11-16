Cori Bush Says White Supremacists Shot at Them in Ferguson

Communist Cori Bush is a congressional member of the Squad who has a poor relationship with the truth. Bush became famous during the Ferguson riots when leftist protesters looted and burned down the Ferguson business district twice in 2014.
On Monday Cori Bush posted a dishonest tweet on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin. [By the way, the Rittenhouse case has NOTHING to do with race]
Cori Bush claims there were “white supremacists” who were shooting at protesters from a hill in Ferguson during the months of their destructive and costly protests.
That is a lie. You won’t find a single story backing that up.
When we marched in Ferguson, white supremacists would hide behind a hill near where Michael Brown Jr. was murdered and shoot at us.
They never faced consequences.
If Kyle Rittenhouse gets acquitted, it tells them that even 7 years later they still can get away with it.
— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 15, 2021
The Ferguson police chief said there is no record of any such event, not even one.
Look carefully at the signs from a Ferguson event in 2014. Then look at who made the signs.
RevCom is the Revolutionary Communist Party. It wasn’t white supremacists causing the problems.
George Soros also provided funding for Ferguson.
Hard as they tried, the DoJ didn’t find any white supremacists in Ferguson, just a few racist memes emailed by a handful of cops.
Compare the so-called Tea Party white supremacists with the Ferguson rallies on this link.
Were they Bosnian? (sarc)
It has been awhile since heading west on I-70 but just a couple years ago you could still see burned out storefronts in Ferguson from the interstate and it is only a few exits from downtown Saint Louis.
There won’t be any reconciliation with those who are out to burn this republic into a charcoal scorched earth and they can cry racism all they want.
Whites are too busy going about their lives and keeping food on the table to attack anyone which is why the comrades have to come up with these tall tales and hoaxes like Smollet and many EDU campus hate farce lies.
The smoke and mirrors of lies aren’t meant to last forever and it will come down hard but that is the goal of the Long Marchers.
WE MUST ALSO REMEMBER THAT PROTESTS IN FERGUSON IN 2014 WAS ORGANIZED AND PAID FOR BY SOROS TO HAVE PROTESTING….FUNNY THING CORI BUSH WAS IGNORANT OF THIS ,,,SOROS ALSO TO CREATE MORE OF HIS INTENTIONAL CHAOS DID NOT PAY HIS PROTESTORS IN FERGUSON THAT HE BUSSED IN………………IT WOULD BE BENEFITICIAL TO TRY TO COMMUNICATE THIS TO CORI,,,IF SHE WOULD HEAR AND UNDERSTAND THESE FACTS …..IS SOROS A WHITE SUPREMACIST?????????OR SOME OTHER EVOLUTION????…………….PEOPLE LIKE ME ARE TRYING TO RESCUE, PURIFY, RAISE THE CONSCIOUSNESS OF OUR SACRED PLANET AND BRING IN A NEW DAY AS DESCRIBED IN THE LAST 2 CHAPTERS OF THE BOOK OF REVELATIONS…21 AND 22 CORRESPOND TO 2021 AND 2022…..GOD IS HAVING HIS VICTORY THROUGH US AS WE FOLLOW HIS SACRED AND HOLY WILL…………..BLESSINGS RULE…………..
I LEFT A WONDERFUL REPLY …IT DISAPPEARED
she must have channeled Hillary who claimed she had to duck on the tarmac because she was receiving incoming in Bosnia in the 90’s
So then, the press missed them, the FBI missed them, and they missed every shot. Go figure.