Cori Bush Says White Supremacists Shot at Them in Ferguson

















Communist Cori Bush is a congressional member of the Squad who has a poor relationship with the truth. Bush became famous during the Ferguson riots when leftist protesters looted and burned down the Ferguson business district twice in 2014.

On Monday Cori Bush posted a dishonest tweet on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin. [By the way, the Rittenhouse case has NOTHING to do with race]

Cori Bush claims there were “white supremacists” who were shooting at protesters from a hill in Ferguson during the months of their destructive and costly protests.

That is a lie. You won’t find a single story backing that up.

When we marched in Ferguson, white supremacists would hide behind a hill near where Michael Brown Jr. was murdered and shoot at us. They never faced consequences. If Kyle Rittenhouse gets acquitted, it tells them that even 7 years later they still can get away with it. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) November 15, 2021

The Ferguson police chief said there is no record of any such event, not even one.

Look carefully at the signs from a Ferguson event in 2014. Then look at who made the signs.

RevCom is the Revolutionary Communist Party. It wasn’t white supremacists causing the problems.

George Soros also provided funding for Ferguson.

Hard as they tried, the DoJ didn’t find any white supremacists in Ferguson, just a few racist memes emailed by a handful of cops.

Compare the so-called Tea Party white supremacists with the Ferguson rallies on this link.

