MSNBC Only Showed the Prosecutor’s Closing Argument, Not the Defense’s

















Yesterday, YouTube shut down independent live coverage of the closing statements of the prosecution and defense. They obviously didn't like the commentary. They even shut down Law & Crime.

That was followed by MSNBC airing only the prosecution’s closing argument.

Fox News reported, MSNBC skipped the Rittenhouse’s defense closing argument after airing the prosecution’s.

CNN did return to the defense’s closing argument, but missed the first hour of it, according to reports.

The excuse to do that was to switch to Biden signing the enormous spending bill.

After the Biden ceremony, MSNBC returned to its regular programming with “Deadline: White House” hosted by Nicolle Wallace, who focused on former Trump strategist Steve Bannon’s surrendering to the FBI for two counts of contempt of Congress. It is the first time in history someone has been indicted on that charge amid a claim of executive privilege, Newsmax has reported.

The jury went into deliberations about 9:45 this morning. There were 18 jurors but the attorney and defendant got to pick the 6 to be excluded by random from a raffle drum who would actually deliberate. A man of color is among the 12.

