Coronavirus and the remarkable 92.4%

The CDC, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, reports the coronavirus is at epidemic levels. In other words, it is no longer a pandemic and has been reduced to epidemic levels. That could change, but that’s where it stands now.

The media isn’t mentioning that fact. They are focused on new cases, as opposed to deaths, but it must be noted that there has been a 92.4% decrease in deaths from the virus.

On July 4th 254 people died of the coronavirus nationwide. That number went even lower on Sunday because today, on July 5th just 209 people died nationwide of the coronavirus. These 254 deaths on Saturday and 209 deaths on Sunday represent a remarkable death rate decline of 92.4% from the peak daily death total of 2,749 set on April 21st. Saturday and Sunday were also the two lowest days for the number of deaths in the country from the coronavirus since March 23rd. (Yes, it’s a holiday weekend, but the overall trend lines have been straightforward for months, deaths decline on Saturday, Sunday and Monday every weekend, so there’s nothing that abnormal about these numbers.

As we reported, some states, like Arizona, Florida, Texas, and California have seen an increase in cases and hospitalizations. Some of this is reportedly due to the protests/riots and people coming across the border. Deaths have not increased and are still going down.

Dr. Scott Atlas of the Hoover Institute explained that we don’t need to be scared of the increase in cases.

“When you look all over at the states who are seeing a lot of new cases, you have to look at who is getting infected because we should know by now, that the goal is not to eliminate all cases, that’s not rational, it’s not necessary, if we just protect the people who are going to have serious complications. We look at the cases, yes there’s a lot more cases, by the way they do not correlate in a time sense to any kind of reopening of states. If you look at the timing, that’s just a misstatement, a false narrative. The reality is they may correlate to the new protests and massive demonstrations, but it’s safe to say the majority of new cases are among younger, healthier people,” he said on Good Morning San Diego with KUSI’s Paul Rudy.

He used Texas as an example: “90+% of ICU beds are occupied, but only 15% are COVID patients. 85% of the occupied beds are not COVID patients. I think we have to look at the data and be aware that it doesn’t matter if younger, healthier people get infected, I don’t know how often that has to be said, they have nearly zero risk of a problem from this. The only thing that counts are the older, more vulnerable people getting infected. And there’s no evidence that they really are.”

