Joe Biden's out doing embarrassing interviews again

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Joe Biden canceled his press conference after his appearances on MSNBC and The View. He’s been missing for days and is now making appearances from out of what looks like his home.

His interviews were sad and it’s elder abuse to put him out there. He can’t remember anything and doesn’t always seem to know what is happening around him.

If you go through Twitter, you will find a lot of Democrats loved his interviews. Some said it is what they needed. The far-left was far more honest about his interviews since they want to see Bernie Sanders in his place.

It’s absolutely remarkable that anyone could think Joe Biden has the ability to sit in the Oval Office.

COMMENTS FROM THE LEFT

Uh, family, friends…

First, Jake Tapper tells him how to cough and then he apologizes for comparing the President to a yo-yo. Is he afraid a yo-yo isn’t PC?

No need for a comment here.

COMMENTS FROM THE RIGHT

Here’s a supercut:

Biden wants the President to act like a President. [What like you Joe?] He didn’t finish because he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Nicole Wallace doesn’t know what to do or say so she smiles and laughs inappropriately.

In this one, he’s doing everything you’re not supposed to do during the coronavirus pandemic — constantly touch his face, lick his fingers, and he did it on TV.

PRESIDENT TRUMP RESPONDS

This is pretty funny and sad.

THE CONVENTION

Does Joe make the convention? It seems like Andrew Cuomo is prepping himself for the spot. Hillary Clinton is too. If it’s a broken convention, they will be ready to jump into the fray.

Cuomo does at least one conference a day, and sometimes they’re produced with dramatic music and heartwarming slides.

Joe can’t debate. He can’t even speak during a controlled presser with no audience and a fawning interviewer.

Democrats made a bad choice here with the old senile guy. Will they continue and try to trick the public into thinking he doesn’t have dementia? Or will they ditch him and go with one of the other leftists auditioning for the role?

1 COMMENT

  1. Our external throat cutting enemies would tremble in fear of Gropin’ Joe.
    They would cower when the sword of his high powered intellect was unleashed.
    His handlers must have got to him after hearing scuttlebutt on the internet about why was Joe missing in action during a time of media induced hysteria.
    At the local bookstore they have these novelty mints and the ones of Ginsburg and other leftists are collecting dust but I’m sure that is a regional thing.
    I picked up the Tesla and Mr. Rogers mints just for fun and they were quite refreshing.
    I didn’t see any sobama disappointmints.
    Thank God for living in a Red State.

