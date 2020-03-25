Joe Biden’s out doing embarrassing interviews again

Joe Biden canceled his press conference after his appearances on MSNBC and The View. He’s been missing for days and is now making appearances from out of what looks like his home.

His interviews were sad and it’s elder abuse to put him out there. He can’t remember anything and doesn’t always seem to know what is happening around him.

If you go through Twitter, you will find a lot of Democrats loved his interviews. Some said it is what they needed. The far-left was far more honest about his interviews since they want to see Bernie Sanders in his place.

It’s absolutely remarkable that anyone could think Joe Biden has the ability to sit in the Oval Office.

COMMENTS FROM THE LEFT

This is one of the most embarrassing “interviews” I’ve ever seen. And as horrible as Biden was, Nicolle Wallace was even worse: treating him with a mix of condescension and reverence more suited to a family reunion with a favorite fragile uncle than a politician seeking power: https://t.co/fMgjMcyota — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 24, 2020

Uh, family, friends…

For the past week, as the approval numbers for Trump’s handling of the coronavirus have steadily improved, I repeatedly said that it was unthinkable that @JoeBiden was not on television. I change my mind. I now understand why they didn’t put him on TV. These 5 moments… — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 24, 2020

First, Jake Tapper tells him how to cough and then he apologizes for comparing the President to a yo-yo. Is he afraid a yo-yo isn’t PC?

#3 Bad TV Moment of the Day for @JoeBiden. Joe, on MSNBC with Nicole Wallace, seemingly gets disgusted with himself over a slight critique of Trump, and just kind of stops the interview to sulk a bit. pic.twitter.com/lHh2ZePV1k — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 24, 2020

No need for a comment here.

heres biden on the view saying “the cure, that will make the problem worse no matter what” pic.twitter.com/RrfDeFlGzd — jack allison (@jackallisonLOL) March 24, 2020

COMMENTS FROM THE RIGHT

Here’s a supercut:

SUPERCUT! Biden Coughs, Acts Confused, Throughout ABC/CNN/MSNBC Interviews pic.twitter.com/GuSA1Fsxst — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 24, 2020

Biden wants the President to act like a President. [What like you Joe?] He didn’t finish because he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Biden really is a master wordsmith pic.twitter.com/R5IyvRSIEl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 24, 2020

Nicole Wallace doesn’t know what to do or say so she smiles and laughs inappropriately.

MSNBC’S @NicolleDWallace thanks @JoeBiden seven times in 25 seconds for coming on her show. “Thank you for spending some time with us. We’re very grateful … Thank you … Thank you, Mr. Vice–thank you. Thank you, sir. Thank you for spending so much time with us. Thank you.” pic.twitter.com/Zbavid3nE1 — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) March 24, 2020

I have watched this 10x and laughed harder each time😂 https://t.co/iNsNqDbxbb — ROC (@RyanCanney) March 24, 2020

In this one, he’s doing everything you’re not supposed to do during the coronavirus pandemic — constantly touch his face, lick his fingers, and he did it on TV.

During his interview on The View this morning, Joe Biden could not stop touching his face, even licking his fingers at times on live TV in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. I put together a short compilation: pic.twitter.com/jPRKNJsWoz — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 24, 2020

PRESIDENT TRUMP RESPONDS

This is pretty funny and sad.

President Trump on Joe Biden calling his China travel ban “xenophobic”: “I don’t know if he knows what that means but that’s ok” pic.twitter.com/1jHdQtv7L2 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 24, 2020

THE CONVENTION

Does Joe make the convention? It seems like Andrew Cuomo is prepping himself for the spot. Hillary Clinton is too. If it’s a broken convention, they will be ready to jump into the fray.

Cuomo does at least one conference a day, and sometimes they’re produced with dramatic music and heartwarming slides.

Joe can’t debate. He can’t even speak during a controlled presser with no audience and a fawning interviewer.

Democrats made a bad choice here with the old senile guy. Will they continue and try to trick the public into thinking he doesn’t have dementia? Or will they ditch him and go with one of the other leftists auditioning for the role?