Corporate Media Frauds-ABC, CBS, NBC Spent Less Than 2 Minutes on DOGE Savings

Fake media news outfits are kind of like leopards. They simply cannot change their Trump Derangement Syndrome spots.

Media Research Center reported that in 16 days of coverage (February 8 – February 24) ABC, CBS, NBC (on their evening and morning shows) spent a total of (1 minute, 53 seconds) citing specific dollar amounts that DOGE or President Donald Trump claimed to have saved the American taxpayer.

ABC, an outfit the had to pay $15 million to Trump, spent 0 seconds. Meanwhile, NBC spent 26 seconds, and CBS aired 1 minute, 27 seconds on DOGE savings claims.

Instead they loaded their broadcasts with sob stories of federal workers losing jobs and whining over how that may hurt everything from food and airline safety to how fast the IRS can issue refunds.

What they’ve hidden from their viewers is how Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have already saved the hard-working American taxpayer billions of dollars by canceling boondoggle government contracts.

What the networks refused to tell their audience is how some of the contracts killed by DOGE funded leftist causes, for example: $50 million for a “Biden-era environmental justice grant” that promoted “climate justice travels through a Free Palestine.”

If the networks actually wanted to provide information about specific savings in wasteful contracts, they could’ve cited announcements and sent folks to DOGE’s official website.

But they just couldn’t bring themselves to break from what might now be clinically diagnosed as SITDS, Severe Incurable Trump Derangement Syndrome.

No wonder their credibility is shot.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email