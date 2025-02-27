Keir Starmer Is Proud of UK’s Free Speech

M Dowling
27

Sir Keir Starmer does believe in free speech, just not for people who disagree with him. He’s proud of UK free speech.

JD Vance doubled down on his concerns about free speech in the UK, and Starmer’s response was disingenuous.

“We’ve had free speech for a long time in the UK and it will last for a long time… I’m very proud of our history there.”

Is he really stupid enough to believe that? Sure, but it’s more likely he’s just a liar, and too proud and arrogant to admit he’s disallowing free speech. His Parliament just demanded more censorship.


