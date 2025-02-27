Keir Starmer Is Proud of UK’s Free Speech

Sir Keir Starmer does believe in free speech, just not for people who disagree with him. He’s proud of UK free speech.

JD Vance doubled down on his concerns about free speech in the UK, and Starmer’s response was disingenuous.

“We’ve had free speech for a long time in the UK and it will last for a long time… I’m very proud of our history there.”

Is he really stupid enough to believe that? Sure, but it’s more likely he’s just a liar, and too proud and arrogant to admit he’s disallowing free speech. His Parliament just demanded more censorship.

Keir Starmer has spent the last six months putting his own citizens in jail for reposting anti-immigration memes on Facebook. When @JDVance raised concerns today, Starmer claimed that he’s “proud” of the “free speech” they have in the UK. Beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/ndnMfJodR7 — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) February 27, 2025

