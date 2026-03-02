Correcting the Misinformation: Mass Shooters by Gender

There is a lot of misinformation about mass shootings (which are defined as 4+ killed in a public place, not including the shooter, unconnected to family or crime-related violence).

Although these types of targeted attacks are rare, the gender of mass shooters is a mainstream talking point, so Ammo.com compiled the cold, hard facts on the subject.

In our latest report, we analyzed every mass shooting incident between 1968 and 2026.

Here are the highlights:

Between 1968 and 2026, there were 197 male mass shooters in the U.S.

Between 1968 and 2026, there were two female mass shooters in the U.S.

Between 1968 and 2026, there were two confirmed transgender mass shooters in the U.S.

Mass shootings, also known as targeted attacks, accounted for 0.08% of all gun deaths since 1968. Our report covers the shooters’ genders. Please read it and share it.