Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Column Correcting the Misinformation: Mass Shooters by Gender

Correcting the Misinformation: Mass Shooters by Gender

By
Sam Jacobs
-
0
1

There is a lot of misinformation about mass shootings (which are defined as 4+ killed in a public place, not including the shooter, unconnected to family or crime-related violence).

Although these types of targeted attacks are rare, the gender of mass shooters is a mainstream talking point, so Ammo.com compiled the cold, hard facts on the subject.

In our latest report, we analyzed every mass shooting incident between 1968 and 2026.

Here are the highlights:

  • Between 1968 and 2026, there were 197 male mass shooters in the U.S.
  • Between 1968 and 2026, there were two female mass shooters in the U.S.
  • Between 1968 and 2026, there were two confirmed transgender mass shooters in the U.S.

Mass shootings, also known as targeted attacks, accounted for 0.08% of all gun deaths since 1968. Our report covers the shooters’ genders. Please read it and share it.

Previous articleSen. Chris Murphy Tells Vicious Lies on a Major News Show
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x