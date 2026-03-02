Sen. Chris Murphy Tells Vicious Lies on a Major News Show

Two far-left men, one with a soul and one without. Contrast Chris Murphy with Van Jones in the clips below.

Sen. Chris Murphy appeared on Face the Nation and lied in a most horrific way. He not only lied, but he did it while we were at war with a terrorist nation.

Host: “About the Americans, though, around the world right now, there’s also concern from the FBI and homeland security about cyber vulnerabilities and potential threats to infrastructure. They put out alerts about this. Given the current situation, Republicans are calling on Democrats to consider stopping the position you’ve taken, which is to halt some funding to Homeland Security. Do you feel you need to reconsider this position?”

Sen. Murphy: “So the Republicans are saying that because they launched an illegal, disastrous war in Iran, we should give them permission to continue using ICE to murder American citizens, to allow them to get the funding to tear gas schools.

“No, we need to stand up for the American citizens that ICE is murdering, the kids that they are terrorizing. They should stop this illegal war, and they should stop ICE from terrorizing our communities. We should demand that they do both things.”

Host: “The administration would say they have adjusted some of the way they’re carrying out policies within DHS. They have not. I mean, just because some of the world’s, in the nation’s attention, has turned away from Minneapolis. That doesn’t mean that they aren’t still brutalizing American citizens. We just discovered last week that they had left a Burmese immigrant for dead five miles from his home, blind and disabled. This brutality is continuing in the country. We can do two things at once.

“We can demand that ICE stop murdering American citizens, and we can demand that the administration not send our kids to die for a war that we don’t need.”

Accusing ICE of Murder & Tear Gassing Children

While a war against terrorism is going on, Sen. Chris Murphy, who is dating a Soros employee, is accusing our law enforcement of terrorism. He is lying about a Burmese immigrant who accepted a ride from ICE and died from unknown reasons days later. Murphy knows that, but is lying anyway. ICE left the Burmese man off where he said he wanted to go. They did nothing more.

The war is NOT ILLEGAL. The government did NOT break the law.

No one is a murderer. Two people interfered with law enforcement in dangerous situations, putting themselves in jeopardy.

No schools were tear-gassed, NONE!

Murphy is despicable for lying like this. Because he is a Democrat, the media lets him get away with lying, putting people in danger, and feeding the talking points of the far left.

The senator is a useful tool for America’s enemies.

Meanwhile, ICE is funded for two years. Democrats are taking funding from TSA and cybersecurity, putting Americans in danger.

Far-left Sen. Chris Murphy is BLASTED right to his face for blocking funding to DHS. And he’s doing it right when Iran is threatening US infrastructure and cyber security. His response? He lies about ICE and says stopping Iran from getting nukes doesn’t matter. REPOST… pic.twitter.com/gUZ3n9EEJp — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) March 2, 2026

It’s hard to go further left politically than Van Jones, but he has a soul, unlike Murphy.