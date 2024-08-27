Corrupt Jack Smith Refiled the Documents Case Against DJT

Corrupt Jack Smith filed a lawsuit against President Trump to get the documents reinstated by the 11th Circuit. He wants them to reverse Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling that tossed out his classified documents case because he was not a legitimate special counsel.

ABC News reports:

Cannon’s ruling centered around arguments that Smith’s prosecution of Trump was illegitimate because, in her determination, Smith was unlawfully appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to his position as special counsel because he was never confirmed to his post by the U.S. Senate.

In their filing Monday, Smith said Cannon’s ruling “conflicts with an otherwise unbroken course of decisions, including by the Supreme Court, that the Attorney General has such authority, and it is at odds with widespread and longstanding appointment practices in the Department of Justice and across the government.”

He called her argument “strained” and “nonsensical.” The 11th Circuit is a liberal court.

The DOJ is fully weaponized.

In a new book by a former CIA attorney, Joseph B. Sweeney, Dangerous Injustice: How the Democrats Weaponized the DOJ to Protect Biden and Persecute Trump, he explains that this is nothing new.

He says the Justice system is spinning out of control.

From the author:

The politicization of the Justice Department is not new. But on August 8, 2022, when armed FBI agents raided the home of former President Donald Trump—alleging violations of the Presidential Records Act and the Espionage Act—the nation’s top law enforcement organization’s weaponization reached new heights.

The FBI seized approximately 130,000 documents, about 100 of which bore classification markings. President Biden publicly criticized Trump for being reckless, but soon thereafter, over 100 classified documents, with dates spanning five decades, were discovered in Biden’s possession. Trump was indicted for forty felonies. Biden was not charged.

Drawing on twenty-five years of experience, including working on high-level espionage investigations and prosecutions, veteran CIA lawyer Joseph B. Sweeney provides unprecedented insights and answers the big questions about the classified information cases against both presidents:

In what ways were the cases different and handled differently?

How did they compare to historical precedents?

Was the handling of the cases politically biased?

Can today’s judicial system fairly and impartially adjudicate cases involving high-profile political figures?

He believes it can be saved.

IT HAS BEEN GOING ON A LONG TIME

Ex-CIA officer John Stockwell explains how the CIA manipulates public opinion through the press. Many in the legacy corporate media work for the govt as paid assets. 400+ journalists working with the CIA. This is an older video. How many govt agents are now currently working… pic.twitter.com/tWbj2e56eD — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) June 1, 2023

The CIA runs the deep state, assassinate local & foreign leaders, and overturn local & foreign elections. Here’s fmr CIA directors James Woolsey and Mike Pompeo admitting to the CIA’s unlawful conduct, not to mention the 51 intel officials who lied to install Joe! WATCH: pic.twitter.com/43TKcq1bjt — Eddie (@Eddies_X) July 31, 2024

JFK received a memo from Arthur Schlesinger Jr. in June 1961 warning that the CIA “possesses many of the characteristics of a state within a state.” After its most recent “review” in May 2021, the CIA still claims that publishing the full memo would undermine US national security pic.twitter.com/TqL7wiDDRA — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 17, 2022