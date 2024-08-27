57 Rivian EVs Go Up in a Fireball in the Parking Lot

Fifty-seven Rivian EVs went up in a fireball right next to industrial train rails. Rivian is a US startup that taxpayers help fund.

A fire broke out at a parking lot at Rivian Automotive’s manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, late Saturday.

A company spokesperson told Reuters that there were no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire was being investigated.

Rivian wouldn’t confirm how many cars went up into flames, but all you have to do is count them in the photos.

The fire was at a parking lot on the north side of the four-million-square-foot factory, located 130 miles (209 km) south of Chicago, and the assembly plant was unaffected, the Normal Fire Department said in a statement to Reuters.

Rivian, known for its R1S SUVs and R1T pickups, is expanding the Normal plant to produce its smaller, less expensive R2 SUVs, which are expected to roll out in 2026 and are seen as critical to its success.

A spokesperson for the Normal Fire Department told The Verge that a report of a fire was called in at 9:43 PM CT on Saturday at the Rivian factory. That said, Rivian is now leading the investigation into the nature of the blaze, along with the company’s insurance company, and the town’s fire officials are lending their support as needed, Normal Fire Department spokesperson Matt Swaney said in an email.

“It is a very intricate and complex investigation so we do not have a timeline of when and if any origin or cause may be determined at this time,” Swaney added. “The assembly plant itself is unaffected by the incident. There were no injuries to firefighters or Rivian personnel.”

Meanwhile, witnesses told 25 News Now they could see flames and smoke rising from the factory site at a distance. The factory itself was not damaged, as the fire was contained to the parking lot.

Fire is increasingly becoming a major risk factor for EV manufacturers, as lithium-ion battery cells can burn extremely hot and resist traditional prevention methods. Over a dozen people have been killed in fires linked to faulty e-bike batteries in New York City. A Tesla Semi caught fire in California last week, causing a major traffic jam.

Containing and extinguishing EV batteries makes them a unique challenge for fire departments, especially as EV sales grow.