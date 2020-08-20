Corrupt lawyer who set up George Papadopoulos pleads guilty to perjury

The ex-FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinsemith, who recently pleaded guilty to one count of lying under oath, is the lawyer who set up George Papadopoulos.

THE STORY

Clinesmith altered an e-mail to hide the fact that Trump aide Carter Page was a source for the CIA. They knew him and knew he wasn’t a spy. His clear goal was to make Page’s interactions with foreigners look more suspicious. Clinsemith wanted it to appear as if Page was trying to hide information, rather than feeding intelligence to the United States. Clinesmith’s ultimate goal was to advance the spurious investigation of President Trump. He hated him, and declared in emails that he was part of the Resistance.

The disgraced attorney worked closely with the fired FBI agent Peter Strzok. He helped arrange sending an agent into the Trump-Michael Flynn counterintelligence briefing. He was one of the FBI lawyers who took part in interviews with George Papadopoulos in February 2017 and was a material part of the FISA process to obtain wiretaps.

He is getting off relatively easy and we hope it is because he exposed other players in the scheme.

Clinesmith later regretted having his name all over the documents in the faux investigation.

Corrupt FBI lawyer who tried to set me up during 2017 “interview” is now in the process of pleading guilty in front of a Federal Judge. How the tide has turned. — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) August 19, 2020