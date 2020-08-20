Leaked audio shows Goodyear lied, it’s worse than we thought

A Goodyear Topeka plant held a diversity training course for employees that exposed a discriminatory policy allowing Black Lives Matter and LGBT shirts but no apparel representing Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter or MAGA.

The company tried to cover it up with a general statement, but it actually proved they were discriminating in favor of left-wing politics and causes.

The media and social media are rushing to defend Goodyear after President Trump called for the boycott. Black Lives Matter isn’t just a political movement. They are violent Marxists who seek to defund the police and overturn capitalism. They are clear about this.

Goodyear‘s clarification clarified nothing:

Yesterday, Goodyear became the focus of a conversation that created some misconceptions about our policies and our company. For those not aware, a widely circulated image sparked a strong reaction, and we wanted to take the opportunity to provide some important context to the visual and our policies.

Not distributed by Goodyear and not part of a diversity class???

First, the visual in question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class. To be clear on our longstanding corporate policy, Goodyear has zero-tolerance for any forms of harassment or discrimination. To enable a work environment free of those, we ask that associates refrain from workplace expressions in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues.

Second, we appreciate the diverse viewpoints of all of our more than 60,000 associates, which are at the heart of many of the policies we establish. Fostering an inclusive, respectful workplace is important to establish teamwork and build culture, which is another reason we ask associates not to engage in political campaigning of any kind in the workplace – for any candidate, party or political organization.

Third and finally, Goodyear has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so. These are not mutually exclusive. We have heard from some of you that believe Goodyear is anti-police after reacting to the visual. Nothing could be further from the truth, and we have the utmost appreciation for the vital work police do on behalf of our shared communities. This can’t be said strongly enough.

They didn’t apologize and they didn’t deny anything. They lied. Police want to stop buying Goodyear tires.

Audio from the training session at the Topeka plant has been leaked to WIBW which makes it all look even worse.

LEAKED AUDIO IS WORSE THAN THE SLIDE

According to the audio, employees are instructed that they may “express their views on social justice or inequity or equity issues such as black lives matter or LGBTQ pride on their face coverings, shirts, or wristbands.” They are told this is all “approved” under their “zero-tolerance policy.” However, ‘all or blue lives matter” means they acted inappropriately.

CONTROVERSIAL GOODYEAR AUDIO: New audio reveals why Topeka Goodyear said All Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter and MAGA attire are unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/5MNo2EAH3w — NBC15 News (@nbc15_madison) August 20, 2020

WIBW reports:

“Some people may wish to express their views on social justice or inequity or equity issues such as black lives matter or LGBTQ pride on their face coverings, shirts or wristbands. That will be deemed approved because it applies with a zero-tolerance stance,” the speaker said during the meeting. “However if any associate wears all, blue, white lives matter shirts or face coverings, that will be not appropriate.”

According to the speaker, the rules are to make them all feel good.

“The rules around now what you can wear. Let’s try and comply with these so you know everybody feels good in this factory. I want to make sure guys, think about what we do in this factory, in this factory right. We all work together to make tires that’s what we do. That’s what we get paid to do. So, let’s continue to do that and do the right thing and keep this place what it has always been, a good place to work,” the speaker said.

Is this legal? Does the constitution allow preferences for one race over another in the workplace?

Can you imagine if Goodyear’s policy was the reverse?

THE STOCK MARKET TUMBLE

Goodyear stock has been on a downward trajectory but after President Trump called for a boycott, they tumbled after a recent high. No one, especially the President, wants to see workers lose their jobs. We just want the policy changed. It is a VERY SERIOUS issue.

