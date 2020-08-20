Steve Bannon, 3 others, arrested for alleged ‘We Build the Wall’ fraud

Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea] were arrested and indicted for illegally funneling money from the “We Build The Wall” fund. They face a charge of wire fraud and money laundering. Each charge carries 20 years. These are charges only. They are innocent until proven guilty. Unfortunately, social media has already convicted the men, along with the President who is not involved in the project.

They did build two sections of wall.

Prosecutors allege Bannon and three others used money raised from supporters of a border wall to fund his personal expenses.

The claim is that Bannon used hundreds of thousands from the fund for personal expenses. Kolfage’s problem is he promised he wouldn’t take a salary or use any of the money for expenses. He said the money was 100% for the wall. But he took out $350K and tried to cover it up, allegedly. He never should have made that promise since every non-profit has to use money for personal expenses.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss said they used the false pretense that money would go to the wall.

“While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle,” Strauss added in a statement announcing the indictments. “This case should serve as a warning to other fraudsters that no one is above the law, not even a disabled war veteran or a millionaire political strategist.”

In July, President Trump felt they were building the wall to make him look bad:

“I disagreed with doing this very small (tiny) section of wall, in a tricky area, by a private group which raised money by ads,” Trump tweeted in response to reports of flaws in the wall’s construction. “It was only done to make me look bad, and perhsps [sic] it now doesn’t even work. Should have been built like rest of Wall, 500 plus miles.”

I disagreed with doing this very small (tiny) section of wall, in a tricky area, by a private group which raised money by ads. It was only done to make me look bad, and perhsps it now doesn’t even work. Should have been built like rest of Wall, 500 plus miles. https://t.co/L8RUPCAhqc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2020

Kolfage has been a big supporter of the President, as have the other men.

President Trump said he didn’t like it from the beginning:

President Trump reacts to the indictment of Steve Bannon for his role in defrauding donors in the “We Build the Wall” scam: “I know nothing about the project other than I didn’t like it… It sounded to me like showboating.” pic.twitter.com/VWh4I4nlMg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 20, 2020

WATCH:

Steve Bannon has been arrested on charges of defrauding donors in a fundraising scheme. @EamonJavers reports. https://t.co/IHOZBGTUmY pic.twitter.com/IgYJtaWIRX — CNBC (@CNBC) August 20, 2020

The Timing is Suspicious. These things seem to only happen to Trump allies:

Reminder: The SDNY did nothing about the Clinton Foundation’s obvious corruption. They have been going after President Trump’s taxes since 2017. SDNY attorney Bharara refused to resign & was fired by Trump personally. Going after Steve Bannon today could be dirty politics. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) August 20, 2020

Speaking of indictments… When is Cuomo getting indicted for killing 1000s of Grandmas? When is ANYONE at Clinton Foundation getting indicted? When is Joe Biden getting indicted for Tara Reade? Oh wait, I forgot only Trump’s friends get arrested — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) August 20, 2020