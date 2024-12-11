Corrupt NY Dem Judge Could Sentence DJT Before 1/20/25

Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has indicated that President-elect Donald Trump could still be sentenced for alleged record-keeping errors before his inauguration.

Joyce Vance, a former federal prosecutor, discussed the arguments brought forth by Bragg’s team against dismissing Trump’s hush money case on the grounds of presidential immunity and claims that sentencing Trump would disrupt the president-elect’s transition process.

Bragg’s office proposed several solutions to Judge Juan Merchan regarding Trump’s sentencing for 34 record-keeping felonies. These include guaranteeing that Trump would not receive a custodial sentence or delaying sentencing until after Trump leaves office in 2029.

Bragg didn’t rule out the possibility of Merchan sentencing Trump before his inauguration.

The case of trumped-up charges was purely political lawfare.

“The district attorney flatly rejected Trump’s argument that the Supreme Court‘s immunity ruling impacts their case and asked Judge Juan Merchan to proceed to sentencing,” Vance wrote. “Nothing, the DA writes, prevents Trump from being sentenced before the inauguration.”

