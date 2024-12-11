MSNBC Hits Record Lows From Its Previous Record Lows

According to Nielsen data, the Comcast-owned MSNBC channel is down 46% compared to the first 10 months of 2024. They were the most vicious and dishonest about Donald Trump and his allies.

Maybe people are just sick of the hate.

CNN, which has long battled ratings swings dictated by news coverage, is down 33% after the election.

Last week, Fox News presented Trump with its “Patriot of the Year” honor and has seen its audience surge. In November, the Murdoch family’s network captured a 70% share of the cable news audience in the weeks since the president-elect won another term in the White House; that’s the largest in its history.

Cable TV is on its way out because people are dropping PayTV subscriptions.

MSNMC is disconnecting from MSNBC and its other cable networks and moving into a new company so they don’t drag NBC down with them.

Fox News will finish the year with an average of 1.5 million viewers over the full day, which is a lot fewer than they used to have but, an increase of 5% from 2016. MSNBC has 820,000 viewers, up 35% from that year. They are attracting Independents and Democrats.

CNN, which has faced management changes and a shift away from opinionated hosts, dropped 34% to 493,000 viewers.

There is a general drop-off due to political fatigue.

MSNBC’s Three Top Shows Are Crashing

According to Fox News, Alex Wagner Tonight,” “Inside with Jen Psaki” and “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” hit rock bottom during a busy news cycle.

Alex Wagner Tonight” airs during Rachel Maddow’s 9 p.m. ET timeslot on Tuesday through Friday because “The Rachel Maddow Show” only airs on Mondays, and it averaged only 595,000 total viewers during the week of December 2.

Inside with Jen Psaki” averaged only 651,000 total viewers for the program’s smallest weekly audience since it launched last year.

The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” managed more total viewers than it had last week, but the program hit an all-time low among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54. “The Last Word” averaged only 61,000 demo viewers last week, its smallest audience in the critical measurable since the show launched in 2010.

