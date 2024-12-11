NDAA Passed with Some Restrictions to Marxist LGBT Ideology

The House approved a massive $895 billion NDAA and left in a gender-affirming care provision. They tried to take it out, and Democrats raised a ruckus.

The monstrosity passed 281 to 140 and is 1800 pages long. Did anyone read it?

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson bragged about it and said it “includes critical wins for our troops and for our country at a very important time.”

Johnson cited a 14.5% pay raise for junior service members and improved housing for military families. He also celebrated an expansion of U.S. joint military exercises with Israel and increases in funding for defense initiatives in the Indo-Pacific, among other things.

“The safety and security of the American people is our top priority,” Johnson said at a news conference, noting that he expected a “large” vote in favor of the legislation. “And this year’s NDAA ensures our military has the resources and the capabilities needed to remain the most powerful fighting force on the planet.”

The Louisiana Speaker also boasted of the controversial provisions, including how the legislation restricts gender-affirming care for children of servicemembers and halts funds for the teaching of “critical race theory” at military academies. He said House Republicans “gutted the DEI bureaucracy” with the bill.

The provisions, especially on gender-affirming care, threatened the NDAA’s chances in the House on Wednesday, while some key Democrats spoke out in opposition.

Rep. Adam Smith of Washington, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, acknowledged several bipartisan victories in the final version of the NDAA in a statement when the text of the legislation was released. He said Democrats were “successful in blocking many harmful provisions that attacked DEI programs, the LGBTQ community, and women’s access to reproductive health care.” But he said the provision banning gender-affirming care is “wrong.”

The provision, which applies to the military’s health care program, outlines that medical intervention “for the treatment of gender dysphoria that could result in sterilization may not be provided to a child under the age of 18.”

Smith said the stipulation “injected a level of partisanship not traditionally seen in defense bills.”

“Speaker Johnson is pandering to the most extreme elements of his party to ensure that he retains his speakership. In doing so, he has upended what had been a bipartisan process,” Smith added.

Meanwhile, Democrats kept far-left LGBT and DEI Marxist garbage in it.

