Corrupt NYC Judge Can Ban a Treasury Secretary from Treasury?

U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer issued a preliminary injunction after 19 Democratic attorneys general sued President Donald Trump. The case, filed in federal court in New York City, alleges the Trump administration allowed Musk’s team access to the Treasury Department’s central payment system. They claim it is in violation of federal law.

Engelmayer’s temporary restraining order blocks the government from “granting access to all political appointees, special government employees, and government employees detailed from an agency outside the Treasury Department, to any Treasury Department payment record, payment systems, or any other data systems maintained by the Treasury Department containing personally identifiable information and/or confidential financial information of payees.”

It also orders those who did access the system to “destroy any and all copies of material downloaded from the Treasury Department’s records and systems.”

You know Democrats are hiding another cash cow.

This insanity of letting judges tell the President and his Cabinet what to do is insane and has gone on too long. Barack Obama made it popular. They are out of their lane, and it needs to be adjudicated at the Supreme Court, or every judge who pulls this must be impeached.

Democrat judges, Justices, and presidents routinely legislate from the bench and the White House.

In other words, Scott Bessent is meaningless and cannot oversee the nation’s finances. He is giving control to unelected and unaccountable bureaucrats. Subordinates and a corrupt judge in New York City have more power than the President and his Cabinet.

Democrats have been trying to slow the Musk-led DOGE team’s quest to dismantle the federal bureaucracy.

Impeachments Needed

Elon Musk is calling for his impeachment. He must be impeached. If we don’t even impeach him, we are lost.

The entire case is a lie. The DOGE does not have access to personal data, nor do they want it.

The Plan

Mr. Musk has a plan to rid us of them. I like it. If these judges don’t have anything to fear, they will keep taking these lawless actions.

“I’d like to propose that the worst 1% of appointed judges, as determined by elected bodies, be fired every year,” Musk wrote Sunday on X.

“This will weed out the most corrupt and least competent,” he added.

See my pinned post for instructions on impeaching Judges. — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) February 9, 2025

