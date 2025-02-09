Sec. Noem Suggested FBI Agents Leaked Information of Raids

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem indicated the FBI is leaking information about raids, warning criminals like Tren de Aragua. Sec. Noem linked to an LA Times article confessing they had the leaked document. They reported it without any regard for the safety of agents.

The LA Times reported on February 7th that they had a leaked document detailing the plan for LA raids before the end of the month.

For eight years, Obama appointed radical left directors who embedded radical left employees. In his first term, Donald Trump didn’t realize how terrible Chris Wray was. It’s hard to think of anyone worse that he could have chosen. Wray continued the corruption. We also had four years of a puppet so nothing improved.

The bad hires are probably buried beyond administrative levels at this point.

Corrupt Agents

The Times mentioned that a former federal law enforcement official, who said they had been informed about the recent preparations but spoke on the condition of anonymity, fearing retaliation, also said FBI agents were being ordered to participate in pending ICE “raids” in Los Angeles. Neither of the officials could provide an exact time frame for the potential actions.

A federal law enforcement source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said agents with the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Los Angeles field offices are being called in to assist.

“They needed more bodies,” the official said.

This federal law enforcement official who spoke anonymously to the Times was no friend to the administration.

The active federal law enforcement official warned that plans could change due to the “chaotic” nature of the Trump administration’s first few weeks in power and expected pushback from within some of the agencies that will be required to aid ICE.

Officials are calling people in, questioning them. They need to use lie detectors to help weed them out.

We need Kash Patel. Democrats delayed his nomination hearing again.

LA Field Office needing some attention — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 9, 2025

Senior executives and managers at the @FBI are telling agents not to assist ICE — Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) February 9, 2025

